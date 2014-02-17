Under the Radar: 10 Startups to Watch in 2014

Founders: Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeffrey Raider

When founded: March 2013

Jeffrey Raider had a hit on his hand when he co-founded eyewear sensation Warby Parker. He's hoping he can make magic happen twice as the co-founder of men's shaving startup Harry's

Shaving is an ages-old industry so what can Harry's do that hasn't already been done forever? It goes beyond hawking blades, handles and creams to perfecting exceptional "shaving experiences."

"Like most of you, we’ve long had to choose between over-priced, over-marketed razors that disrespect your intelligence, and low quality, cheap razors that disrespect your face," the company says on its website. "We knew there had to be a better way, so we created Harry’s as a return to the essential: a great shave at a fair price."

It turns out Raider and co-founder Andy Katz-Mayfield aren't the only ones banking on the potential of stylish shaving tools. So far, the New York City-based company has raised more than $120 million in funding.

In addition to a good shave, Harry's also cares about community. The company donates 1 percent of its sales and at least 1 percent of its time to local organizations that "prepare people for personal and professional success."