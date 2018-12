Under the Radar: 10 Startups to Watch in 2014

February 17, 2014 9 min read

Entrepreneurs sacrifice sleepless nights and their life's savings in pursuit of building a product or a service that not only fills a need but changes people's lives. In the world of startups , we're all watching and waiting for the next big thing -- for a company to come out of nowhere, do something amazing and make a ton of money; hopefully changing the world along the way.

Entrepreneur.com partnered with the folks who produce Social Media Week to curate this list of 10 startups that have the potential to do big things in 2014. The companies on this list are making marketable ideas come to life, have raised considerable amounts of money, and are gaining traction with customers.

We'll formally present these startups at an event during Social Media Week here in New York City on Tuesday.

Of course, we can't guarantee that any of these companies will be the next Facebook or Foursquare. But these companies are certainly making waves in their respective industries and worth keeping a close eye on this year.