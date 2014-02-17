Under the Radar: 10 Startups to Watch in 2014
Oscar
Founders: Mario Schlosser, Kevin Nazemi and Josh Kushner
When founded: July 2013
With President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act beginning to take hold, America's health insurance industry is like new frontier for entrerpeneurs. At least, that's what the founders of New York City-based Oscar are betting on. Having already raised $70 million in two rounds of funding, this startup is aiming to mix tech, design and data to "humanize" healthcare.
In the first several weeks since its launch, Oscar has already enrolled “thousands” of customers and has “tens of millions” of dollars in annual revenue.
Is heathcare sexy? Not really. But Oscar came to market just in time to capitalize on a huge opportunity.