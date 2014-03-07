Is This the Airport of the Future?

March 7, 2014

For years, travelers have endured tarmac gridlock at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, tantalizingly close to Manhattan – just eight miles away -- but frustratingly overrun, handling 25.7 million passengers in 2012. So when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the state of New York airports “lamentable” recently, frequent fliers shrugged, and said, “Whaddyagonnadoabowdit?”

While the governor vowed, in his 2014 agenda, to oversee improvements to LaGuardia and sibling Kennedy, we at Suitcase Entrepreneur wondered, how good can it get?

The answer is: much, much better. Consider Singapore’s Changi Airport, which features a rooftop pool and butterfly garden. Hong Kong International Airport has an IMAX theater and golf course. In Switzerland, Zurich Airport offers an observation deck and in-line skates and bikes for rent.

Architects, designers and one historian weighed in to project the airport of the future, summarized in these six traits: