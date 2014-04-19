Project Grow

Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

With a life as storied as he had, it's no wonder that Steve Jobs is remembered not only for running an incredibly successful company, but for being tremendously outspoken.

He seemingly had an opinion on everything, and his thoughts often echoed his obsessive commitment to quality at Apple, whether on his approach to mistakes ("Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. It is best to admit them quickly, and get on with improving your other innovations"), or his attention to detail ("Design is not what it looks and feels like. Design is how it works").

But he had plenty to say on deeper matters as well. Here's a roundup of some of his more thought-provoking words, collected from various interviews and speeches.

Start Slideshow
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn't really do it, they just saw something. It seemed obvious to them after a while."

Related: LEAKED: Designs And Molds For The Long-Awaited 'Big iPhone'
Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart."

Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren't used to an environment where excellence is expected."

Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever."

Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it."

Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn’t matter to me … Going to bed at night saying we’ve done something wonderful … that’s what matters to me."

Related: This Is What The iPhone 6's Screen Will Look Like, According To A Leaked Photo
Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"I’m as proud of many of the things we haven’t done as the things we have done. Innovation is saying no to a thousand things."

Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"I think if you do something and it turns out pretty good, then you should go do something else wonderful, not dwell on it for too long. Just figure out what’s next."

Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"Getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life."

Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"Quality is more important than quantity. One home run is much better than two doubles."

Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"When I was 17, I read a quote that went something like: 'If you live each day as if it was your last, someday you'll most certainly be right.' It made an impression on me, and since then, for the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: 'If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?'"

Related: This Document Shows Just How Scared Google Was Of The iPhone In 2007
Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"I'm convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance."

Next Slide
Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

"I want to put a ding in the universe."

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes
  • "Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn't really do it, they just saw something. It seemed obvious to them after a while."
  • "Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart."
  • "Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren't used to an environment where excellence is expected."
  • "You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever."
  • "Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it."
  • "Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn’t matter to me … Going to bed at night saying we’ve done something wonderful … that’s what matters to me."
  • "I’m as proud of many of the things we haven’t done as the things we have done. Innovation is saying no to a thousand things."
  • "I think if you do something and it turns out pretty good, then you should go do something else wonderful, not dwell on it for too long. Just figure out what’s next."
  • "Getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life."
  • "Quality is more important than quantity. One home run is much better than two doubles."
  • "When I was 17, I read a quote that went something like: 'If you live each day as if it was your last, someday you'll most certainly be right.' It made an impression on me, and since then, for the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: 'If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?'"
  • "I'm convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance."
  • "I want to put a ding in the universe."
Next Slide