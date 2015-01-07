An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

January 7, 2015 3 min read

LAS VEGAS – No doubt about it, the Consumer Electronics Show is massive. This year’s big tech show features more than 3,500 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 160,000 industry professionals. It’s all wonderfully exhausting.

For all the people who are in Sin City this week, basking in the glory of the tech mecca that is CES, many others simply couldn’t budget the cost or the time.

Not to worry. Entrepreneur is here, soaking in all the shiny new gadgets and weird tech that we can -- and sharing it with you. For those of you who aren’t here in the desert, we offer you a quick insider’s look into all the action.