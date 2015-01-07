CES 2015

An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
3 min read

LAS VEGAS – No doubt about it, the Consumer Electronics Show is massive. This year’s big tech show features more than 3,500 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 160,000 industry professionals. It’s all wonderfully exhausting.

For all the people who are in Sin City this week, basking in the glory of the tech mecca that is CES, many others simply couldn’t budget the cost or the time.

Not to worry. Entrepreneur is here, soaking in all the shiny new gadgets and weird tech that we can -- and sharing it with you. For those of you who aren’t here in the desert, we offer you a quick insider’s look into all the action.

Start Slideshow
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

The show kicked off Monday with press day and officially on Tuesday for the masses.

Related: Shiny New Gadgets to Smart Homes and Beyond: A CES 2015 Preview

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

On Tuesday morning, attendees were already flooding in.

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

There’s so much tech here, it’s difficult to know where to begin. Here’s a look at some people trying out Oculus virtual-reality technology. Specifically, they’re test-driving the Samsung Gear VR headset, which is powered by Oculus.

Related: Beyond Gaming: Oculus Rift Founder's Predictions for Virtual Reality's Future

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

Drones have a big presence at CES this year. We encountered this guy in a space suit operating a drone. Because why not, right?

And then Parrot’s mini drones put on a show. Fun.

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

All the big tech companies are showing off their new lines of TVs. Curved displays are pretty big this year. Does your TV have that edge?

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

Then there’s LG’s series of OLED 4K TVs. They really are as breathtaking as you’ve heard they are.

 

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

This is happening at CES this year: Attendees having conversations with real people via stand-in robots (on wheels). This one comes courtesy of the team at BeamPro.

 

 

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

Even this year, the “booth babe” is a staple for many exhibitors at CES. Here’s a more modest, retro take on the go-to attention getter.

Related: Meet Some of the Hottest Startups Melding Fashion and Tech

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

Fashion, meet tech. The dress on the left changes color depending on the temperature. The one on the right lights up when music is played. Practical? Meh. But it’s something worth checking out.

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

As you might imagine, the tech press is all over the place. Here, our friends at Engadget are conducting one of many interviews.

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

A souped-up, music-blasting ping pong table? Yes.

After a long day of walking what feels like miles and miles of tradeshow floor, lots of people are ready for a rest -- myself included.

Next Slide
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

Or even better still.

Related: How Technology Is Ruining Sleep -- and How to Fix the Problem (Infographic)

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • An Insider's Look Into CES 2015
 Next Slide