The Top 10 Companies to Work for in 2016

December 9, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every year jobs and career site Glassdoor publishes the 10 best large companies to work for, as ranked by employees.

Typically, it's not hard to predict who will make the list. Benefit-happy tech companies like Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter are safe bets. Case in point: Last year, Google nabbed the top spot.

This year, however, Google's place on the throne has been usurped by a dark horse candidate. In fact, in the eight years that Glassdoor has released its annual ranking, this is the first time this startup has ever made the list. We won't spoil the surprise, but talk about arriving with a bang.

To determine the rankings, Glassdoor asked its members to share some of the best reasons to work for their employers, along with some of the biggest downsides. To be considered, companies must employ more than 1,000 people and have received at least 50 approved company Glassdoor reviews in the past year. The overall ranking (on a five-point scale) was determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of these reviews.

Check out the list of Glassdoor's 10 best places to work in 2016.