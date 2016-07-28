12 Domain-Name Debacles: 'Hillary Potter' for President and More

July 28, 2016 6 min read

We all know that if you want to be a serious contender in the public eye, a website with the right domain name is a must. This is why huge companies and public figures (including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg) have gone to extraordinary lengths to buy a range of domains, both positive or negative, to protect their online presence.

In the off chance there’s a slipup, there’s always a cyber-squatter waiting for a payday.

That, or something similar, is what happened to this list of companies and other prominent figures, including Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine this week.

For some, things ended well -- but only after a decade or two.