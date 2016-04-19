These 5 Robotics Startups Are Changing The Way Work Gets Done

April 19, 2016 4 min read

Even if you aren’t sitting next to a humanoid robot that squeaks and beeps pseudo-robot-speak R2D2 style, robots are affecting the world you live in. In particular, they are changing the kind of work humans do and how they do it.

For example, robots are increasingly performing repetitive motion work in factories, being sent before humans into dangerous situations and helping create new innovations through 3-D printing.

At the RoboUniverse expo in New York City, we checked out five robotics startups, that are, each in their own way, changing what humans are capable of and how they are getting work done.