Serena Williams and the 9 Most Successful Entrepreneur Athletes

Known for: Winning NBA titles wherever he goes

Net worth: $300 million

Businesses: Uninterrupted, a social media company that connects athletes with fans. Blaze, a restaurant chain that’s been called the Chipotle of pizza. Spring Hill Entertainment, a production company that recently signed a deal with Warner Bros. Signed a lifetime deal with Nike.

He said it: “You can't be afraid to fail. It's the only way you succeed -- you're not gonna succeed all the time, and I know that.”

Related: 5 Lessons From LeBron James About Big Goals and Proving the Doubters Wrong