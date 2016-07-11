How Mark Zuckerberg Wins at the Long Game -- And How You Can, Too

July 11, 2016 5 min read

Mark Zuckerberg envisions a future where technology enables us to read each other’s thoughts and immerse ourselves in shared experiences -- like enjoying a courtside seat at a game or studying in a classroom full of students and teachers from the comfort of our home -- using virtual reality wearables, he said in an interview with Vanity Fair. And the 32-year-old Facebook mogul wants to be that person who provides the VR technology and platform.

Facebook acquired virtual-reality headset company Oculus Rift in 2014 for more than $2 billion, a move Zuckerberg announced on the social-media platform, writing, “One day, we believe this kind of immersive, augmented reality will become a part of daily life for billions of people.”

While he has acknowledged that not everyone wants to be connected that way, his mission to provide worldwide connectivity has been consistent from the start. In 2013, he gave a more formal name to this desire by announcing the formation of Internet.org, an initiative focused “on providing connectivity and access to developing countries” that don’t have currently have an easy way to get online, according to The Verge.

Related: 5 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Mark Zuckerberg