How Big Brands Did World Emoji Day

How Big Brands Did World Emoji Day
Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

July is always a great month for celebrations. Beyond the classic Fourth of July, there are the less official holidays we love just as much: National Simplicity Day, National Ice Cream Day and, of course, last Sunday’s National Emoji Day.

The day is the brainchild of Jeremy Burge, the founder of site Emojipedia, who created the holiday in 2014. The day has grown into an online happening, with #WorldEmojiDay generating nearly 320,000 tweets in the week of the event and big brands vying for ways to stand apart.

In case you missed it, here were some of our favorite moments.
How Big Brands Did World Emoji Day

Sony: A human emoji audition

Sony: A human emoji audition
Image credit: sony

EmojiMovie: Express yourself hits theaters summer 2017. Naturally, Sony Animation couldn’t be outdone on National Emoji Day while producing an emoji movie. The team posted a video of TJ Miller, who is cast in the movie, replicating emojis with his face.

Miller will be the “meh” emoji in the film, but this Twitter video is well beyond “meh.”

How Big Brands Did World Emoji Day

Disney: Emoji Zootopia

Disney: Emoji Zootopia
Image credit: Disney

Disney took to the emoji-filled holiday by recreating its recent movie, Zootopia, using emojis. Zootopia was released March of this year, which stars of a police bunny and a no-good fox who work together to uncover the conspiracy surrounding the town of Zootopia.

Disney also released several other characters in emoji-form, posting them to its Twitter page.

How Big Brands Did World Emoji Day

Twitter: Emoji stats

Twitter: Emoji stats
Image credit: Twitter
In a day of mini-movies, Twitter chose statistics and an infographic listing the top emoji used in each country around the world. It’s not wow-worthy, but it is revealing (apparently North America is weary, Spain feels strong).
How Big Brands Did World Emoji Day

Mets: Emoti-fan

Mets: Emoti-fan
Image credit: ny mets

We may have missed World Emoji Day, but this fan sure didn’t. The Mets took to Twitter with this photo of a very dedicated fan wearing a happy face emoji mask.

Mets fans did have a lot to be happy about Sunday. The team beat the Phillies five to zero.
How Big Brands Did World Emoji Day

Google: Support for the ladies

Google: Support for the ladies
Image credit: google

Google took a more serious approach to World Emoji Day, with almost 300 emojis that represented working women, acknowledging the diversity sometimes lacking in emojis. 

From police officer, to scientist, Google used the day to represent women of all colors, in all roles.
How Big Brands Did World Emoji Day

SNL: Classic character emojis

SNL: Classic character emojis
Like Google, Saturday Night Live also created its own emojis, just ones to celebrate classic SNL characters. Users could download an app from the link in the tweet -- and then download those emojis for themselves. (Just not in Canada. Comments on the tweet suggest that the app is unavailable in Canada. Sorry, Canadians.)
How Big Brands Did World Emoji Day

McDonalds: Orders up a Big Mac

McDonalds: Orders up a Big Mac
McDonalds UK didn’t offer up just one emoji -- it used a host of them to draw the lettuce, patty, sesame seeds and bun on its classic Big Mac.
