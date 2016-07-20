How Big Brands Did World Emoji Day

July 20, 2016 3 min read

July is always a great month for celebrations. Beyond the classic Fourth of July, there are the less official holidays we love just as much: National Simplicity Day, National Ice Cream Day and, of course, last Sunday’s National Emoji Day.

The day is the brainchild of Jeremy Burge, the founder of site Emojipedia, who created the holiday in 2014. The day has grown into an online happening, with #WorldEmojiDay generating nearly 320,000 tweets in the week of the event and big brands vying for ways to stand apart.

In case you missed it, here were some of our favorite moments.