11 Dumb Things That Air Travelers Have Done

July 26, 2016 8 min read

We can’t always predict how our behaviors will come across to others. But when traveling in this day and age, don’t expect any funny business to make it past both airport security and your social media wielding fellow passengers.

The travelers involved in the following 11 incidents seemingly had no idea that their actions would attract so much attention. While following TSA packing protocol and leaving contraband at home should be a no-brainer, in some cases it’s not so clear what constitutes a “prohibited item” -- especially when it doesn’t take the form of a physical object.

Let these poor souls guide you as you prepare for your next trip so you don’t find yourself grounded (or trending on Twitter).