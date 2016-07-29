10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

Known for: His wacky video game commentaries that have earned him 46 million subscribers -- the most on YouTube

Net worth: $61 million

Businesses: His channel alone earns an estimated $7.5 million a year. This year, he launched Revelmode, a video production, game development and merchandise network backed by Disney. He’s also the author of the best-selling book This Book Loves You.

He said it: “Don’t be a salad. Be the best damn broccoli you could ever be.”