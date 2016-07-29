YouTube

10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube
Image credit: YouTube
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
4 min read

What do the following social media millionaires have in common (aside from being very rich)? They leveraged the popularity of their homemade YouTube channels into money-minting, multi-dimensional businesses.

Start Slideshow
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg (aka PewDiePie)

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg (aka PewDiePie)

Known for: His wacky video game commentaries that have earned him 46 million subscribers -- the most on YouTube

Net worth: $61 million

Businesses: His channel alone earns an estimated $7.5 million a year. This year, he launched Revelmode, a video production, game development and merchandise network backed by Disney. He’s also the author of the best-selling book This Book Loves You.

He said it: “Don’t be a salad. Be the best damn broccoli you could ever be.”

Next Slide
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

Shay Carl Butler (aka ShayCarl)

Shay Carl Butler (aka ShayCarl)

Known for: Chronicling the misadventures of his family the “Shaytards

Net worth: $53 million

Businesses: Three YouTube channels with more than 6 million subscribers. Co-founder of Maker Studios, a multichannel network purchased by Disney for $500 million. Owns Trixin, an online clothing company.

He said it: “It's not about finding out who you are, it's about creating who you are.”

Next Slide
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla (aka Smosh)

Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla (aka Smosh)

Known for: Singing and joking their way into YouTube megastardom with 22 million subscribers and 5 billion views

Net worth: $11.8 million

Businesses: Five YouTube channels, a website, music albums, apps, merchandise and a feature film

They said it: “We weren't seeking fame or recognition in any way. It all just came out of nowhere really.”

Next Slide
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

FunToyzCollector and BluCollection

FunToyzCollector and BluCollection

Known for: Being YouTube’s most popular and most mysterious toy reviewers that are rumored to be a married Brazilian couple in Florida

Net Worth: $11 million

Businesses: The FunToyzCollector and Blue Toys Club Surprise channels snag more than 300 million views a month

They said it: They’ve never been interviewed or photographed.

Next Slide
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

Lindsey Stirling

Lindsey Stirling

Known for: Making the violin cool for the dubstep set

Net worth: $10 million

Businesses: Sold 350,000 copies of her debut album on her own label -- Lindseystomp Music (she’s now signed to Universal). Her second album debuted at number two on the Billboard chart. She’s done two sold-out World Tours.

She said it: “The only reason I am successful is because I have stayed true to myself.”

Next Slide
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

Freddie Wong (aka FreddieW)

Freddie Wong (aka FreddieW)

Known for: Visual effects wizardry behind such online hits as Video Game High School

Net Worth: $6 million

Businesses: Co-founder of RocketJump Studios, a website and production company for digital and TV series, including Rocket Jump: The Show on Hulu

He said it: “It’s very easy to underestimate the amount of effort it takes to take something from 98 percent to 100 percent. That last 2 percent takes a tremendous amount of time and resources just to get that to a level that you are satisfied with.”

Next Slide
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

Benny and Rafi Fine (aka TheFineBrothers)

Benny and Rafi Fine (aka TheFineBrothers)

Known for: Their “React” video series, which feature kids, teens, adults and even pets reacting to pop culture

Net worth: $5.7 million

Businesses: Fine Brothers Entertainment, a production company that creates online videos, TV shows and feature films

They said it: “From early on we really looked at the internet as a whole new way to provide storytelling and entertainment.”

Next Slide
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

Michelle Phan

Michelle Phan

Known for: Her pioneering beauty tutorials, such as the Lady Gaga Bad Romance Look, have been watched more than 1 billion times

Net worth: $5 million

Businesses: Partner in The ICON Network, a talent and production network. Founder of Ipsy, a beauty product retailer valued at $500 million.

She said it: “Influence is the new power. If you have influence, you can create a brand.”

Next Slide
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

Grace Helbig (aka ItsGrace)

Grace Helbig (aka ItsGrace)

Known for: One of the first YouTube vloggers to cross over into mainstream media

Net worth: $5 million

Businesses: The Grace Helbig Show on E! YouTube channel with 3 million subscribers. Not Too Deep podcast. Actor in two feature films, and author of two best-selling books.

She said it: “Smart people ask for help because it’s a much more efficient way of doing things than wasting time doing it the wrong way.”

Next Slide
10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube

Ray William Johnson

Ray William Johnson

Known for: His snarky commentary on viral videos made him the first YouTuber to reach 5 million subscribers

Net Worth: $5 million

Businesses: Equals Three Studios creates popular web series such as The Equals Three Show, his album sold 1.2 million copies, and he’s the co-creator of film production company, Mom & Pop Empire

He said it: “Be yourself, build meaningful relationships, follow your dreams.”

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 10 Ways to Make Millions on YouTube
  • Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg (aka PewDiePie)
  • Shay Carl Butler (aka ShayCarl)
  • Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla (aka Smosh)
  • FunToyzCollector and BluCollection
  • Lindsey Stirling
  • Freddie Wong (aka FreddieW)
  • Benny and Rafi Fine (aka TheFineBrothers)
  • Michelle Phan
  • Grace Helbig (aka ItsGrace)
  • Ray William Johnson
 Next Slide