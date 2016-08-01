6 Companies Backing Rio Olympic Athletes

Staff Sgt. John Nunn is on his way to his third Olympic games in Rio as a race walker, and his biggest fan and business partner -- his daughter -- has been supporting him all the way.

“I became a single dad 10 years ago. Ella was about 4 at the time and we started cooking in the kitchen,” Nunn says. The pair ended up getting into cookies, and the treats became increasingly popular among friends and Nunn’s track team. “I just kept thinking I can do better. Maybe it’s just the competitive side of me.” The result was Ella’s Cookies.

Nunn says that it surprisingly isn’t difficult for him to transition from his athletic mindset to his business mindset, as the two jobs are very similar. “The mindframe that you have to be an Olympic athlete parlays easily into entrepreneurship,” he says. “There’s an awful lot of groundwork that has to be laid, and things have to be done and nobody is going to do it but you.”

For now, Ella’s cookies is staffed by Nunn and his daughter, but they are looking at the possibility of expanding and finding more employees. Of course, those decisions can be made after Rio.

