These Inspiring Startups Make Giving a Core Part of Their Missions

Can you give us a brief description of STATE?

Scot: STATE Bags is a Brooklyn-born, one-for-one bag company. For each bag we sell, we hand deliver a fully stocked backpack to American kids living in situations of need. We carry out motivational bag drops to try to get kids to beat the odds around them.

Jacqueline: We have backpacks for men, women and kids. We are combining fashion with function and fun. We’ve really expanded and introduced some accessories. Our mission is amazing and it’s who we are, but we are equally proud of our product.

What inspired you to start this company?

Scot: Jacqueline and I started a nonprofit summer camp eight years ago for kids living in tough neighborhoods in Brooklyn. We started seeing kids carrying their stuff in trash bags and it tore us up and didn’t make any sense. At the same time, seeing companies serving kids overseas doing great work, but our focus was kids here so we wanted to take that one-for-one model home.

Why is a give-back program important for you?

Scot: It’s a huge part of everything we do. We were working with kids in underfunded, overlooked neighborhoods way before this company was even created. We were seeing and hearing stories for a really high need happening in our backyard. More so, not just for stuff, they need positive role models and messaging. Before we were selling bags, we were giving bags. It’s who we are.

Jacqueline: One of the things we have seen is that oftentimes they aren’t allowed to just be kids. They have to take care of siblings, parents, grandparents. There is so much going on in their lives. They get a new possession but they get the opportunity at our bag drops to just be kids. They soften, they dance, they’re silly, even if it’s just for an hour. That’s something that always hits with me.

How many backpacks have you given away?

Scot: We have donated thousands and thousands across the country in over 30 cities. We are donating over 30,000 bags this summer.

Have you changed the program at all?

Scot: It’s evolved. The mission was so important but we started leading with the mission, but we quickly noticed that if the product isn’t cool then we are dead in the water. We can have a great mission and authentic story, but if people aren’t interested in the product we can’t sell bags to give bags. Now we lead with the product, and we are selling a lot of bags, which means we can give a lot of bags.

What have you learned from the process?

Jacqueline: Every single day we are learning something new. We came into the business a little raw. Every day is a learning curve. It’s hard to build a brand. It’s hard to get people to convert to your brand or even just pay attention to what you’re doing. We are still climbing that mountain.