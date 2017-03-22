11 Amazing -- and Surprising -- Uses of Facial Recognition Technology
Image credit: max-kegfire | Getty Images
There are a number of ways businesses, government agencies and even churches are employing facial recognition technology. Despite privacy concerns, it's hard to argue against the good things that the tech can be used for.
Identifying missing children, helping the blind, catching shoplifters, tracking churchgoers -- these are only a number of ways facial recognition is being used today.
Check out these 11 amazing -- and surprising -- uses of facial recognition technology.