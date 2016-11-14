Gifts

11 Awesome Travel Gifts Your Favorite Entrepreneur Doesn't Already Have

Make travel a little less stressful and a little more fun with these cool holiday gifts.
11 Awesome Travel Gifts Your Favorite Entrepreneur Doesn't Already Have
Image credit: Huzi
Adjusting to different time zones, having to find available outlets at the airport and getting a good night’s rest are all things entrepreneurs deal with when on the road trying to build their company.

These stresses can make an entrepreneur’s journey even more exhausting. But this year, it doesn’t have to be. 

Give the traveling entrepreneur in your life a little help, with some cool gadgets and items they can take wherever they go. From portable adapters to compact espresso machines -- we’ve compiled a list of the sweetest gifts for the season. 

Check out these 11 holiday gifts perfect for any traveling entrepreneur.

Oneadaptr Twist Plus

Oneadaptr Twist Plus

Oneadaptr Twist Plus
Image credit: Oneadaptr
Entrepreneurs hopping country to country have enough to worry about -- and figuring out where they are going to get their next charge shouldn’t be one of them. Fortunately, Oneadaptr provides the perfect solution. It’s all-in-one Twist Plus charging station adapts for international outlets, accommodates four USB outlets and can charge both Apple and PC products, including phones, laptops and tablets. The cost is $39.99.
MyHydrate water bottle

MyHydrate water bottle

MyHydrate water bottle
Image credit: MyHydrate | Facebook
A water bottle is a must-have on the road but this option has a cool stand-out feature: It helps track your water intake throughout the day. Using a unique smart disk with LED lights instilled on the top of the bottle, MyHydrate not only tracks your progress, but it also gives the user timely reminders when they should be getting more hydration. The LED lights on the bottle’s lid reset every 24 hours to ensure you get the right amount of water every day. MyHydrate costs $39.99.
GloToSleep illumy sleep mask

GloToSleep illumy sleep mask

GloToSleep illumy sleep mask
Image credit: GloToSleep

Catching some zz’s on the road can be tough, so this gift is perfect for the entrepreneur who needs to get some shut-eye while on the go. GloToSleep’s illumy sleep mask uses light pulses to gently lull you to sleep and also help you wake up from a slumber. The mask is controlled by your phone and has an alarm and can be set to particular time zones.

It’s available just in time for the holidays too. Pre-order for $99 (original price is $149).

Sony noise canceling headphones

Sony noise canceling headphones

Sony noise canceling headphones
Image credit: Sony
Outdoor noises, office chatter and music can all distract an entrepreneur from what she needs to get done. Fortunately, Sony offers noise canceling headphones so busy entrepreneurs can shut out every loud distraction -- and they won’t set you back hundreds of dollars. The headphones are available at multiple retailers and online for $49.99.
Huzi infinity pillow

Huzi infinity pillow

Huzi infinity pillow
Image credit: Huzi
Save your traveling entrepreneur friends from the dreaded middle seat with a travel pillow that allows users to take a snooze anywhere and in any position. Huzi’s infinity pillow is a versatile pillow that you can twist, wrap or bundle to conform to any travel environment. It will set you back $39.
ThermaCELL heated insoles

ThermaCELL heated insoles

ThermaCELL heated insoles
Image credit: ThermaCELL
For those unlucky entrepreneur friends traveling through the cold this winter, snag them a pair of ThermaCELL’s ProFlex heavy duty heated insoles to keep their feet from freezing. Not only are these foot warmers bound to keep them cozy all winter, but the wearer can control their temperature through bluetooth technology that connects to a smartphone. They will cost you $199.99
Wacoco MiniPresso

Wacoco MiniPresso

Wacoco MiniPresso
Image credit: Linked Ring
Forget about gas station coffee. This gadget lets you make quality espresso from anywhere. Wacoco’s MiniPresso is perfect for any traveling entrepreneur -- or anyone for that matter -- who needs a quick coffee fix while on the road. You can choose from three varieties, allowing you to use ground coffee or capsule pods. The MiniPresso is $59.
Collar Perfect's touch up and travel iron

Collar Perfect’s touch up and travel iron

Collar Perfect’s touch up and travel iron
Image credit: Collar Perfect
Making a good first impression is key to gaining clients and traction in business -- and often how you look can be a determining element. No one should go into a business meeting disheveled and unorganized. With Collar Perfect’s touch up and travel iron, a person is able to quickly touch up and press their clothes while on the go. At $34,99, it is a nice practical gift for the traveling entrepreneur.
Jackery's portable phone charger

Jackery’s portable phone charger

Jackery’s portable phone charger
Image credit: Jackery
This one’s a given. Whether in the middle of a phone call, on the road or listening to music in-flight, we all know how annoying a dead phone can be. This portable charger from Jackery is long-lasting and can charge two devices at once. The charger will set you back $29.99.
PhoneSoap smartphone UV sanitizer

PhoneSoap smartphone UV sanitizer

PhoneSoap smartphone UV sanitizer
Image credit: UncommonGoods.com
Entrepreneurs who are constantly on their phone may not realize how many germs are accumulating on the screen, especially while traveling. Here’s a fast solution to zap those germs away. The PhoneSoap smartphone UV sanitizer will take care of the dirty work for you -- literally. By simply placing your phone inside, UV rays zap the germs from your phone and use a polish that collects the oil and germs from your screen. It costs $59.95, or $19.95 for two portable microfiber patches.
VicTsing wireless waterproof speaker

VicTsing wireless waterproof speaker

VicTsing wireless waterproof speaker
Image credit: VicTsing
Who doesn’t like music? That’s what makes this gift perfect for just about anyone. These wireless and waterproof speakers are also perfect for any environment -- from the shower to the outdoors, you can take them anywhere. Check out VicTsing’s website to learn more. They’re available for purchase on Amazon for $16.99.
