11 Awesome Travel Gifts Your Favorite Entrepreneur Doesn't Already Have
Adjusting to different time zones, having to find available outlets at the airport and getting a good night’s rest are all things entrepreneurs deal with when on the road trying to build their company.
These stresses can make an entrepreneur’s journey even more exhausting. But this year, it doesn’t have to be.
Give the traveling entrepreneur in your life a little help, with some cool gadgets and items they can take wherever they go. From portable adapters to compact espresso machines -- we’ve compiled a list of the sweetest gifts for the season.
Check out these 11 holiday gifts perfect for any traveling entrepreneur.
Oneadaptr Twist Plus
MyHydrate water bottle
GloToSleep illumy sleep mask
Catching some zz’s on the road can be tough, so this gift is perfect for the entrepreneur who needs to get some shut-eye while on the go. GloToSleep’s illumy sleep mask uses light pulses to gently lull you to sleep and also help you wake up from a slumber. The mask is controlled by your phone and has an alarm and can be set to particular time zones.
It’s available just in time for the holidays too. Pre-order for $99 (original price is $149).