New Year, a Better You: $10 Courses to Help Revitalize Your Skills
It’s gift-giving season, and the hunt is on for the perfect gift that says, "You matter." Especially for that vitally-important, oft-neglected person on your list: YOU. Take some time to gift yourself a better future with Udemy courses. At just $10 each, these popular courses pair nicely with a mug of hot cocoa and a passion to improve your life. Spend your time this New Year raising your worth, revitalizing your skills, and building a better you. You deserve it.
For the Entrepreneur
Successful entrepreneurs are always thinking ahead. Gain that competitive edge by using downtime over the holidays to sharpen your expertise. Get a jumpstart with these courses:
- An Entire MBA in 1 Course: Award Winning Business School Prof. Want to find out how to launch a company from scratch? Network like a pro? Raise a lot of money quickly? Former Goldman Sachs employee and MBA professor Chris Haroun tells all in his course. More than 49,000 students have already signed up for this No. 1 best-selling course on Udemy. Learn everything you need to know about general business, accounting and finance, plus receive a free 384-page MBA book (a $99 value).
- How to Come Up with Killer Business Ideas: Complete Workshop. Learn how to generate insightful and actionable business ideas when you take this best-selling course. Instructor Evan Kimbrell has extensive real-world experience as a VC and startup founder. He knows what works, and what causes failure … on spectacular levels.
For the Techie
Take some time out this holiday season to upskill. Or be truly adventurous and move into a new career path. Feed your techie thirst with these courses:
- Become a bonafide app developer with The Complete iOS 10 Developer Course – Build 21 Apps. Find out how to make a living (or pick up some freelance gigs) with app development. Instructor Rob Percival has a background in teaching with a degree from Cambridge University and is now the No. 1 course instructor on Udemy. And a bonus: This $15 course comes with some pretty valuable freebies – unlimited web hosting for one year; more than 1,000 graphical backgrounds, buttons, and icons; and a free eBook: How to Earn $10,000 While Learning to Code.
- Add another language to your resume. Learn C# with C# Basics for Beginners: Learn C# Fundamentals by Coding. This best-selling course is packed with exercises for understanding and retaining taught concepts. Train your programming brain and learn how to think like a programmer in order to land your dream job. Student Danish Jafri remarked, "I’ve actually landed my first job as a junior software developer…This has really changed my life from working as a security guard and doing websites for free; now I am a professional."
For the Traveler
What better gift for the worldwide adventurer than pro tips for enhancing your travel in the New Year? Discover:
- How to Fly for Free: Master the Points Game & Travel Cheap. After a free upgrade to business-class in 2009, instructor Daniel Stanford made it his mission to never fly coach overnight again – and it has worked! He has scored tens of thousands of dollars in free airfare and reveals his secrets here. This travel-hacking course teaches strategies for maximizing the benefits of travel-reward credit cards. In just an hour, find out how to make the most of your frequent-flier miles and how to keep earning points and miles year after year.
- How to Get Paid to Travel the World. How would your life change if you could travel for free – better yet, get paid to travel? Instructors António Araújo and Stephanie Morrison are both full-time travelers and experts in social media and online business development. Learn how to grow an online brand and approach companies and travel agencies to start traveling for free.
For the Creative
Artists, writers, and free thinkers – prepare to ignite your inner muse over these fun courses:
- Art Therapy: Drawing, Painting and Self-Exploration. Psychotherapist and counsellor Libby Seery shows you how to build self-confidence and express yourself better through the healing process of art therapy. Work through painful emotions, learn family bonding, and experience pure enjoyment with art. You'll walk away from this course with a diploma for 10 hours of formal credit with the Continuing Professional Development Standards Agency.
- Ten Story High: Learning the Art of Storytelling Made Easy. Improve your natural storytelling ability and communicate well with your listeners, whether it's a professional audience or a small social situation. Instructor Josh Withrow draws from his 14 years of classroom teaching and master's degree in English Literature to make his lectures both creative and informative. From learning what Little Red Riding Hood is all about to studying advanced storytelling elements, discover the steps to crafting your own personal stories.
For the Photographer
Treat yourself to a better photography business. Maybe you've gotten wind from Santa that you'll be getting a camera upgrade under the tree. Get the perfect shot with these courses:
- Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography. Whether you're using a smartphone-as-camera and have little to no previous photography experience, or you’re an advanced DSLR professional photographer, this course will show you how to make money with your images. Learn how to compose extraordinary images and boost your freelancing income. Discover how to shoot master photos in manual mode, apply lighting techniques, and start a photography business. Best-selling instructor Phil Ebiner has taught more than 215,000 students, and offers the best tips from the pros alongside cinematographer/photographer Sam Shimizu-Jones.
- Photoshop Effects: Create Stunning Photo Effects. Tired of conducting endless searches for Photoshop tutorials, only to find that they never cover exactly what you need? This course covers all: Learn to create Photoshop effects from scratch, which is much quicker and more efficient. Walk through practical projects in real-world settings to take your images to the next level. Course instructor Jeremy Deighan has used Photoshop for years to grow his business, and shares his system for success: learning just what you need to know, only when you need it.
For the Trendsetter
Become a better you with these top courses in the personal development realm:
- The Science of Happiness. Explore the science of happiness and discover ways you can become a happier, healthier person. Earn a fully accredited diploma in the Science of Happiness, with 10 credit hours from the Continuing Professional Development Standards Agency. Students who graduate from this course walk away happy, rating it at 4.9/5.0 stars.
- 30 Day Challenge to a More Productive and Much Happier You! What happens when an MBA professor and top author speaks on productivity? You discover how to achieve anything you set your mind to and live life on your terms. Professor Chris Haroun interviewed incredibly successful business people in the creation of this course. In 30 days and 30 exercises, you'll learn time-management skills that'll empower you to be your own boss.
For the Overworked
Take some time to recharge and reconnect with yourself. Explore courses that speak to your personal self-enrichment goals:
- Life Coach Training: Start Up Your Own Coaching Business. Get your fully accredited Life Coaching Diploma. This highly rated course enables you to achieve formal certification as a life coach. As a psychotherapist, counsellor, and therapeutic life coach, instructor Libby Seery gives tried-and-true tools for earning money as a professional life coach.
- Mini Habit Mastery: The Scientific Way to Change Your Habits. It's the course that expands on the international best-selling book, Mini Habits. Find out how to transform low self-discipline into a life-changing strategy for effective habit-building. More than 9,000 students love this best-selling course, as student Rickey Benz attests: "This is the best training course I've ever taken and I've taken quite a few of them."
For the Job Seeker
Maybe this holiday season has you embarking on a quest for a new job. Boost your professional skills with these courses:
- Triple Your Job Interviews – My Huge Job Interview Secret. Did you know there's a strategy to job hunting? Find out how to get three to six interviews a week by connecting directly with hiring managers. Land an interview at virtually any company you want with tips from Job Hunting Coach Jerry Jay Hunter. Discover secrets for bypassing HR and creating a powerful online first impression.
- Ultimate Resume Makeover Course: Get Your Dream Job. Sick of your job? A carefully constructed resume can be your ticket out. Learn to create a resume that sells, one where every word is power-packed. Be remembered by hiring managers that screen your resume, and finally land your dream job.
Fill your stocking with your favorite Udemy courses, and get busy improving your life -- today.