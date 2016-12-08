Guess How Much People Will Spend on Gifts This Holiday Season

It's the time of year to open hearts, minds and, of course, wallets.

December 8, 2016

It's the season to eat, drink, be merry and spend a decent amount of cash.

Since you probably expect to pick up gifts for your friends and colleagues, purchase airfare to visit your family or buy something nice for yourself -- a new jacket, video game, bottle of wine or vacation -- for when it's all over, now might be the time to make up your holiday budget and check it twice.

Before you start thinking about New Year's resolutions based around themes of restraint and austerity, read up below on all the various aspects of the holiday industrial complex.

