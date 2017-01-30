20 Gmail Hacks Only Savvy Users Know

Sending an email to the wrong person can be mortifying. Luckily, there’s a way to avoid this.

To start, you have to turn on “Undo Send.” To do so, open up Gmail and in the top right corner click the gear icon then “Settings.” There you’ll see a section labeled, “Undo Send” -- check the box next to “Enable Undo Send.” In the “Send Cancellation Period” section, set the amount of time you want to be able to unsend an email. After -- and most importantly -- hit the “Save” button at the bottom of the page.

Usually, after you send an email, a box will pop up that says “Your message has been sent.” Now, this box will also feature an “Undo” button.