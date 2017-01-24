This Company Set Up an Amazing Office Inside a Historic Victorian Castle

Think Google and Apple have cool offices? U.K.-based financial comparison website Money.co.uk blows those giants out of the water with its new, renovated office space located inside a historic Victorian castle.

The 10,000 square-foot castle is built for kings and queens, and will now be the workplace of 50 money.co.uk employees. Company founder Chris Morling invested about $3.7 million in the royal office space -- so it’s no wonder it boasts a Star Wars-inspired movie theater and a library that looks like it belonged to Ernest Hemingway. Along with providing its employees with the ultimate office space, the company also treats them to free breakfast, flexible start times, monthly socials and weekly beers.

“You spend half your working life in the office and I wanted to create a motivating, uplifting environment,” Morling says.

To create this magical office, Morling partnered with U.K.-based design company Interaction and and local designer and TV personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. Check out these awesome images of the new office.