The 15 Best Company Cultures in America Share Their Secrets

We got all sorts of tidbits from business leaders who make culture a number-one priority

February 21, 2017 10 min read

For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more companies, tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.

If you ask the most successful founders about how to create an environment that inspires and supports employees, they will tell you that office perks like kegs and Ping Pong tables simply won’t cut it.

Instead, a strong culture comes from empowering employees by focusing on a set of values embraced by the entire company.

For our Top Company Cultures list, a ranking highlighting the best cultures in the U.S., we talked with entrepreneurs from all over the country in industries as varied as real estate and web design.

Despite their different backgrounds and customer needs, the central tenets of the strong company culture were constant -- focusing on 10 pillars, including communication, support and collaboration. Drawing on these values, these companies were not only able to retain talent and increase productivity but also attract new hires to bring the company to new heights.

For those entrepreneurs looking to improve their culture, read on for some hard-won advice from the businesses featured on our Top Company Cultures list of 2017.

The answers were edited for brevity and clarity.