The 9 Richest Self-Made Female Billionaires in the World

There are 88 self-made female billionaires across the world with a combined wealth of $194 billion, according to a list from the "Hurun Global Rich List 2017 series."

The Hurun Report, which was established as a research unit in 1999 by British accountant Rupert Hoogewerf, found that a majority of self-made female billionaires come from China, with 56 individuals while the U.S. was in second place with 15.

"For every one self-made woman billionaire we found, we have missed at least one if not more, so you can bet your bottom dollar that the real number of self-made women dollar billionaires in the world is no less than 200 today," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of Hurun Report, in a statement.

So Business Insider decided to take a look at just the top nine self-made female billionaires. All valuations are accurate as of January 15, 2017.