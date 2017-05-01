Are Silicon Valley Nerds the New Hollywood Superstars?

Remember when comic books were supposedly only for geeks? Now, DC and Marvel characters are some of the most popular in the world. Look at how Chris Evans' turn as Captain America launched a billion-dollar franchise or how Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Tony Stark made him one of the most marketable stars alive.

Yet, even Downey Jr. might not be as popular as "real-life Iron Man" Elon Musk these days. Musk, the PayPal Mafia and other nerds have officially taken over, and we have the pictures to prove it. Start the slideshow to see how Silicon Valley has become the new Hollywood.

Related: Habits of the World's Wealthiest People (Infographic)