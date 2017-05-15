5 Useful and Strange Crowdfunded Products for Parents
It’s not easy being a parent. That’s why some savvy entrepreneurs and inventors have taken it upon themselves to create products that may make life a little easier for busy moms and dads. Many of these makers take their ideas to the public via crowdfunding platforms to see if they’d be a hit.
From the Purseat, a hybrid between a purse and a car seat, to the Swipe and Feed, a tool that lets someone use their phone while feeding their child -- people have gotten pretty creative. However odd they may sound, some of them could be pretty useful.
So if you’re a busy parent looking for some helpful tools to lighten your load, check out these five useful crowdfunded products.
The Purseat
Potty training baby jeans
Here’s a huge time-saver for parents: potty training baby jeans with an integrated and reusable diaper. Although this product can be helpful for parents in keeping their child clean, the main focus is on the environment. As explained in its Kickstarter campaign, it takes 450 years for disposable diapers to dissolve, and they have a major negative impact on marine life. The new all-in-one ECO jeans have a detachable diaper that can be washed and reused, so you won’t have to spend time and money on pants and diapers for your child. The project was launched in March 2017 by PuraBebo and if it meets its $5,436 goal, will be available to consumers by June 2017.
Swipe and Feed
REMI
Smartbe Intelligent Stroller
Another tool to help parents get more done is the Smartbe Intelligent Stroller. Smartbe is an electric multifunctional stroller that can be controlled through a smartphone. Along with having a wireless speaker, a bottle warmer, a rocking mattress, an anti-theft sensor, a webcam and lights, the stroller can also move by itself, so someone can go on a run while their child takes a snooze alongside them. Launched on Indiegogo, Smartbe raised $92,697 and is now available in a number of different versions.
