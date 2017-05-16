On Alert After Recent Cyber Scares? Stay Safe With These 8 Tips.
Last week’s ransomware attack continues to affect institutions all over the world. A phishing scam earlier this month targeted about one billion Gmail users through fake Google Doc links. This spike in security breaches is unsettling, and it points to a much larger concern.
A recent study found that the global economy took a $450 billion hit last year due to cybercrime, which underscores the importance of identifying where and how your technology is most vulnerable and defending it accordingly. From purchasing a VPN service to putting tape over your webcam, there are a variety of ways to keep your information safe.
Here are eight steps you can take toward better securing your devices.
Encryption
You can download messaging apps including Signal, Silent Phone or WhatsApp for your communication needs -- all offer message encryption. You can also enable the built-in encryption in your devices such as FileVault for Apple and Bitlocker for Windows.
VPNs
Investigate VPN (Virtual Private Network) services such as IPVanish, Express VPN and NordVPN to create a secure network connection for you and your employees. And never assume that public Wi-Fi networks like the kind you can hop onto in a coffee shop or hotel lobby are safe.
Two-factor authentication
Secure connections
Safe searching
Password maintenance
Password management
Have a healthy suspicion
Don’t click on links from senders that you don’t recognize. And even if you are familiar with the name that lands in your inbox, if something seems off to you, just delete it.