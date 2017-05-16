On Alert After Recent Cyber Scares? Stay Safe With These 8 Tips.

If you're concerned by the series of hacks lately, take note.

May 16, 2017 3 min read

Last week’s ransomware attack continues to affect institutions all over the world. A phishing scam earlier this month targeted about one billion Gmail users through fake Google Doc links. This spike in security breaches is unsettling, and it points to a much larger concern.

A recent study found that the global economy took a $450 billion hit last year due to cybercrime, which underscores the importance of identifying where and how your technology is most vulnerable and defending it accordingly. From purchasing a VPN service to putting tape over your webcam, there are a variety of ways to keep your information safe.

Here are eight steps you can take toward better securing your devices.