20 Books Billionaire Bill Gates Recommends

Get a jump on your summer reading list with these suggestions from the billionaire and philanthropist.

May 18, 2017 12 min read

This week, Bill Gates took to Twitter to provide some advice to the graduating class of 2017.

1/ New college grads often ask me for career advice. At the risk of sounding like this guy…https://t.co/C68mjJ5g44 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

Gates exhorted the new grads to fight inequity, spread progress and surround themselves with people who push them to be their best selves in his 14-part tweetstorm.

He also recommended a book by Harvard psychology professor Steven Pinker called The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined. Gates said it is “the most inspiring book I've ever read.” And let it be known that the Gates bump is real: Pinker’s book is currently sitting at the number one spot on the Amazon bestseller list, leaving perennial graduation season favorite, Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss in the dust at number three.

We’re sure that Gates has an incredibly busy schedule overseeing the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, but that hasn’t prevented him from being quite the voracious reader. As someone who flies around the world on a pretty regular basis, it would make sense that he would need a wealth of reading material.

He frequently reviews and recommends books on a variety of subjects from big academic tomes about public health to sprightly romantic comedies. Read on for 20 Gates-approved books that you can add to your reading list.