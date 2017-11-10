Everything You Need to Know About the Apple Campus

The new HQ is outfitted with everything from a park to a yoga room

Apple is known for having high standards when it comes to design, and it would seem that its latest and biggest project -- its brand new campus -- is no different.

To quote Saturday Night Live’s Stefon, “This place has everything.”

There’s a park, giant tunnel, parking garage, cafe, solar panels, an auditorium and of course, an Apple store.

Read on for what Apple’s employees have to look forward to -- including a self-driving shuttle service to get them from point a to point b -- when their new HQ opens.