7 Massively Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Favorite Money-Saving Tips

Mark Cuban, Mona Patel and others give their best advice on how to save more.

May 31, 2017 4 min read

Let’s face it: Most people are uncomfortable talking about money. Though topics like saving, spending and investing are unarguably important, they have become alarmingly taboo.

People who have money don’t want to talk about it, and people who don’t have money certainly don’t want to talk about it.

This April, I partnered with the Council for Economic Education (which educates thousands of teachers annually, providing financial and economic curriculums for K through 12 students) to ask 28 entrepreneurs, editors and economists for their top tip for saving money as part of a social media campaign titled #MySavingsTip.

Here are seven of my favorites that can make a difference for your finances.