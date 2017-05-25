Entrepreneur Network's Best Sleep-Related Advice
It's pretty clear by now that sleep is really important for entrepreneurs -- running a successful business is going to take everything you have, but you can't give your best if you're constantly fighting your own eyelids. However, it often seems like there simply aren't enough hours in the day to do everything you need to and get a good night's rest. How do you balance those two competing needs?
In this roundup of some of our favorite sleep-related content, Entrepreneur breaks down how to get better, more consistent sleep -- and how to survive when you haven't gotten any.
How to earn cash while you snooze
Do you remember in the past we were warned to be careful about being in debt because interest never stopped charging us, interest never slept, never took a day off, never took a holiday. Well the reverse is true, as well.
Is your money making money while you sleep? Does it sound too good to be true? Since we still live in the age of the internet, it's not that difficult to earn extra money on the side.
With that in mind, here are 11 ways that you can actually earn money while you sleep.
Full Story: 11 Ways to Make Money While You Sleep
How to plan your day so you're productive (and awake)
We've all heard how successful entrepreneurs wake up well before the crack of dawn and get a metric ton done before 5 a.m.
However, as a successful entrepreneur who struggles with mornings, Carol Roth wanted to let the late risers out there know that there is hope for you, too. So, she spoke with a variety of millionaires who wouldn't even think of waking up at 5 or 6 . . . or even 7 a.m.
Here's their best advice to be successful when the snooze button is your best friend.
Full Story: Sleep In and Make Millions: Why You Don't Need to Wake Up at 5 A.M.
How the rich and famous sleep
Thomas Edison thought sleep was a waste of time, preferring instead to take a series of daily power naps. So did Leonardo da Vinci. Nikola Tesla clocked about two hours of shuteye per night. The secret to their success? Perhaps it was sleep deprivation-induced delirium.
Maybe they knew something we don't. After all, they were geniuses.
Full Story: The Surprising Sleep Habits of the Rich and Famous (Infographic)
How to keep your body healthy for optimal performance
How we care for our bodies affects our performance at work. Skipping your twice-weekly workout because you believe you are strapped for time leads to negative habits that impact your overall happiness and productivity. Similarly, ordering fast food instead of cooking to save the hassle of buying groceries and preparing your own meals hurts more than it helps.
Here are three arguments that will convince you to pay more mind to the way you eat, sleep and exercise.
Full Story: Why Food, Sleep and Exercise Are Critical to Success
How to survive without sleep
Regardless of the industry or size of the company, every entrepreneur will face a fight against a tired mind and body.
Founders often justify burning the midnight oil, thinking sleep is something that can come later in life when these valuable years of innovation are behind them. But, this thought process isn't necessarily beneficial to the company, as lack of sleep can cause people not to think (or function) properly.
Jason Lucash should know. When he founded OrigAudio, he often worked 7 to 4 -- that's 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. -- while working his full-time job and starting his own business. During his journey, he learned several lessons to help battle through the long hours and endless days that are part of the life of an entrepreneur. Here are six of his best tips.
Full Story: 6 Secrets to Surviving on Little or No Sleep
How to make bank without sacrificing sleep
Neil Patel can run three multi-million dollar businesses, traveling full-time, networking like crazy and writing articles for numerous publications while averaging over nine hours of sleep a night. By contrast, a Gallup poll reports that the average U.S. adult gets 6.8 hours of sleep a night.
We all love sleep. Here's how you can do it more often.
Full Story: How I Run 3 Multi-Million-Dollar Companies While Getting 9.25 Hours of Sleep a Night
How lack of sleep affects your brain
When you haven't slept a wink, your mind goes on the blink. That's more than just a play on a quaint batch of Beatles lyrics. It's the truth.
The sleep-starved mind is a mind on the blink, a groggy, impaired ball of mush.
Being tired -- really, really tired -- is a lot like being wasted. You're more likely to slur when you speak, make risky decisions, forget what you did and generally act, well, a bit like an idiot.
Full Story: This Is Your Brain on Not Enough Sleep (Infographic)
How to create a solid sleep schedule
When your circadian rhythm is out of whack, your work life can get off kilter as well. It is almost impossible to have a high-performance work day when you are sleep deprived and your 24-hour cycle is chaotic. One of the best things you can do for yourself is to sleep adequately and regulate your daily patterns.
Here are four steps to creating regularity and ensuring a high-performance work day.
Full Story: How to Wake Up Early Without Sacrificing Your Sleep
How 12 gadgets can help you get better sleep
Can't sleep? There's an app for that. Or at least a gadget.
Not getting enough sleep can result in poor performance at work, bad moods and even a weakened immune system. Therefore, it's important that you consistently get a good night's rest -- and these products, from customized alarms to smart sleep masks, promise to help.
Check out these 12 gadgets to help you get more shut-eye.
Full Story: 12 Gadgets to Help You Sleep Better
How to start your week with better sleep
The Sunday Night Blues are real.
A recent survey conducted through YouGov for meditation platform Calm polled 4,279 Americans and Brits and found that insomnia plagued people the most on Sunday night.
Forty-six percent reported having trouble sleeping on Sunday night, followed by 17 percent on Monday, 9 percent on Saturday and Wednesday, 8 percent on Tuesday, 7 percent on Friday and oddly enough Thursday came in last with only 5 percent identifying it as the night where they did the most tossing and turning.
Why is this? And how can you improve your sleeping schedule on Sunday nights?
Full Story: This Is the Night That People Have the Most Trouble Sleeping