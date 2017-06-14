9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker
As one of the most talked about people in the world, there are a few things you can learn from the 45th president of the United States.
At a young age, Donald Trump took over his father's business, helping turn it into the massive Trump Organization it is today. And it doesn't stop there. From casinos to golf courses, the billionaire entrepreneur has dipped his toes in a number of different business ventures -- some successes, other failures. His fearless personality and willingness to take risks have pushed The Apprentice star to new heights of success.
Here are nine motivational quotes from Donald Trump.
On opportunity
"Sometimes your best investments are the ones you don't make." -- Donald Trump
On mindset
"What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate." -- Donald Trump
On empowerment
"Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is the ability to act effectively, in spite of fear." -- Donald Trump
On passion
"Nothing great in the world has been accomplished without passion." -- Donald Trump
On success
"In the end, you're measured not by how much you undertake, but by what you finally accomplish." -- Donald Trump
On motivation
“Think big and make it happen.” -- Donald Trump
On leadership
“Listen to your gut, no matter how good something sounds on paper.” -- Donald Trump
On getting started
“I try to learn from the past, but I plan for the future by focusing exclusively on the present. That’s where the fun is.” -- Donald Trump
On time
"Watch, listen and learn. You can't know it all yourself. Anyone who thinks they do is destined for mediocrity." -- Donald Trump