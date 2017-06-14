Project Grow

9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker

For his birthday, check out these inspirational quotes from our president.
9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
Donald Trump
Entrepreneur Staff
As one of the most talked about people in the world, there are a few things you can learn from the 45th president of the United States.

At a young age, Donald Trump took over his father's business, helping turn it into the massive Trump Organization it is today. And it doesn't stop there. From casinos to golf courses, the billionaire entrepreneur has dipped his toes in a number of different business ventures -- some successes, other failures. His fearless personality and willingness to take risks have pushed The Apprentice star to new heights of success.

Here are nine motivational quotes from Donald Trump.

 
9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker

On opportunity

On opportunity

"Sometimes your best investments are the ones you don't make." -- Donald Trump

9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker

On mindset

On mindset

"What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate." -- Donald Trump

9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker

On empowerment

On empowerment

"Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is the ability to act effectively, in spite of fear." -- Donald Trump

9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker

On passion

On passion

"Nothing great in the world has been accomplished without passion." -- Donald Trump

9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker

On success

On success

"In the end, you're measured not by how much you undertake, but by what you finally accomplish." -- Donald Trump

9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker

On motivation

On motivation

“Think big and make it happen.” -- Donald Trump

9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker

On leadership

On leadership

“Listen to your gut, no matter how good something sounds on paper.” -- Donald Trump

9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker

On getting started

On getting started

“I try to learn from the past, but I plan for the future by focusing exclusively on the present. That’s where the fun is.” -- Donald Trump

9 Inspirational Donald Trump Quotes to Make You a Fearless Risk Taker

On time

On time

"Watch, listen and learn. You can't know it all yourself. Anyone who thinks they do is destined for mediocrity." -- Donald Trump

