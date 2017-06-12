A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

Elon Musk is one busy guy.

June 12, 2017 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



The Tesla and SpaceX founder generally spends a full workweek at each of his two companies, wolfing down lunch in five minutes and skipping phone calls for productivity's sake.

So it's not surprising that his daily life is pretty jam-packed.

Based on previous interviews, Business Insider pieced together an estimation of what an average day looks like for this real-life Tony Stark.

Take a look at a day in the life of Elon Musk.