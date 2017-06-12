Elon Musk

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

Elon Musk is one busy guy.
A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails
Image credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Elon Musk is one busy guy.
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Elon Musk is one busy guy.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder generally spends a full workweek at each of his two companies, wolfing down lunch in five minutes and skipping phone calls for productivity's sake.

So it's not surprising that his daily life is pretty jam-packed.

Based on previous interviews, Business Insider pieced together an estimation of what an average day looks like for this real-life Tony Stark.

Take a look at a day in the life of Elon Musk.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He wakes up at 7 a.m.

He wakes up at 7 a.m.
Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Musk kicks off his day bright and early, rising around 7 a.m. In a Reddit AMA, he said that he usually gets six hours of shut-eye.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He skips breakfast.

He skips breakfast.
Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Musk usually skips breakfast. Occasionally, he will slow down long enough to grab a quick coffee and an omelette.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He'll never skip a shower.

He'll never skip a shower.
Image credit: James Glover/Reuters

One thing he always makes time for, no matter what? Showering. He once told Reddit that it was his most important daily habit.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He schedules his day in five-minute slots.

He schedules his day in five-minute slots.
Image credit: Paul Sakuma/AP

Once he's up, Musk launches into a blistering schedule that breaks his time into a series of five-minute slots. The entrepreneur has been known to work from 85 to 100 hours a week, and he estimates that 80 percent of his time at work is spent on engineering and design.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

No two days are the same for Musk.

No two days are the same for Musk.
Image credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

No two days are the same for Musk. He spends Mondays and Fridays at SpaceX in LA. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, he heads to the Bay Area to work at Tesla. Quartz estimates that he spends an average of 42 hours a week working at Tesla, and 40 hours a week working at SpaceX. He also told Y Combinator that he usually spends about half a day working at artificial intelligence non-profit OpenAI.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

On Saturdays, he works at SpaceX.

On Saturdays, he works at SpaceX.
Image credit: Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

On the weekends, it's more of a toss-up. Sundays are usually spent traveling or staying at his Bel Air mansion. On Saturday, he either works at SpaceX...

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He spends time with his kids while he works.

He spends time with his kids while he works.
Image credit: Mark Lennihan/AP

... or spends time with his five young sons. Speaking about his kids in 2013, he said: "What I find is I'm able to be with them and still be on email. I can be with them and still be working at the same time ... If I didn't, I wouldn't be able to get my job done."

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

Multitasking is crucial to Musk.

Multitasking is crucial to Musk.
Image credit: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

Multitasking is a crucial part of Musk's strategy -- as is working for as many hours as possible.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He doesn't take many phone calls and uses an obscure email address to avoid spam.

He doesn't take many phone calls and uses an obscure email address to avoid spam.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

To keep his work day on track, Musk forgoes most phone calls. He also prefers to use an obscure email address to prevent people from spamming his inbox.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

Meals are not a big part of his schedule.

Meals are not a big part of his schedule.
Image credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

He doesn't spend much time on meals. Musk usually takes his lunch during a meeting, and manages to wolf it down in just five minutes.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He eats the most at business dinners.

He eats the most at business dinners.
Image credit: Michael Kovac / Stringer / Getty Images

He ends up getting most of his calories later in the day. "Business dinners are probably where I eat way too much," he told Auto Bild.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

One of his favorite drinks is Diet Coke.

One of his favorite drinks is Diet Coke.
Image credit: Pool/Reuters

When it comes to food, one of his favorites is Diet Coke, thanks to "some infernal ingredient." Musk told Auto Bild that he's since cut back on the soda. CBS previously reported on the tech mogul's preference for French food, barbecue and whiskey.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He works out once or twice a week.

He works out once or twice a week.
Image credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

To stay in shape, Musk usually hits the gym about once or twice a week.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He makes time to read.

He makes time to read.
Image credit: Noah Berger/Reuters

Despite his busy life, he also carves out enough time to read. Some of his favorite titles include fantasy classic The Lord of the Rings, biographies of innovators like Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein, and an obscure 87-year-old history book on famous adventurers called Twelve Against the Gods.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He also makes time to party.

He also makes time to party.
Image credit: Noah Berger/Reuters

Musk may be a bookworm, but that doesn't mean he can't party. The entrepreneur's legendary bashes have included a birthday party at an English castle that turned into a big game of hide and seek, and inviting a knife-thrower to pop balloons that he held in between his legs.

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

He goes to bed around 1 a.m.

He goes to bed around 1 a.m.
Image credit: Stephen Lam/Reuters

When all is said and done, Musk usually doesn't crash until 1 a.m. That late bedtime isn't too surprising for a man who's busy trying to do things like revolutionize the way we drive and send humans to Mars.

