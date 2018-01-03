My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
Leadership > Inspirational Quotes

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

From Steve Jobs to Thomas Jefferson, these quotes will inspire you to become a better leader.
Shutterstock

Albert Einstein once said, "The leader is one who, out of the clutter, brings simplicity… out of discord, harmony… and out of difficulty, opportunity."

Related: 8 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More

Being a leader is no easy task -- it takes hard work, courage and risk-taking. Being able to find solutions, solve problems and make things better are vital components to effective leadership. Positioning yourself as a role model for people to follow means doing things that will better improve your employees, community or even the world.

And take it from some of the greatest leaders of today. Steve Jobs not only built the Apple empire, but the products he created ultimately helped improve the world as a whole. It's the same case for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook. While he started with a simple social network for Harvard students, Zuckerberg ultimately led the company to become a network connecting nearly 2 billion people around the world.

Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From the Fearless Jeff Bezos

For leadership advice, why not turn to those who have shaped the world we live in today?

Check out these 20 quotes about leadership from Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Thomas Jefferson and more.

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

1. Steve Jobs

"My jobs is not to be easy on people. My job is to make them better." -- Steve Jobs

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

2. Barack Obama

"One voice can change a room." -- Barack Obama

Related: 10 Coco Chanel Quotes to Push You Towards Success

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

3. Albert Einstein

"The leader is one who, out of the clutter, brings simplicity... Out of discord, harmony... And out of difficult, opportunity." -- Albert Einstein 

 

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

4. Larry Page

"My jobs as a leader is to make sure everybody in the company has great opportunities, and that they feel they're having a meaningful impact." -- Larry Page

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

5. Coco Chanel

"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." -- Coco Chanel 

Related: 10 Martha Stewart Quotes to Live By

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

6. Sheryl Sandberg

"The ability to learm is the most important quality a leader can have." -- Sheryl Sandberg

Related: 10 Motivational Quotes from Facebook Genius Mark Zuckerberg

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

7. Jeff Bezos

"Part of company culture is path-dependent -- it's the lessons you learn along the way." -- Jeff Bezos

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

8. Martha Stewart

"I think baking cookies is equal to Queen Victoria running an empire. There's no difference in how seriously you take the job." -- Martha Stewart

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

9. Mark Zuckerberg

"If you want to build something great, you should focus on what the change is that you want to make in the world." -- Mark Zuckerberg

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

10. Thomas Jefferson

"Whenever you do a thing, act as if all the world were watching." -- Thomas Jefferson

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

11. Richard Branson

Entrepreneur.com
"Communication is the most important skill any leader can possess." -- Richard Branson 

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

12. Alfred Hitchcock

Entrepreneur.com
"If I won't be myself, who will?" -- Alfred Hitchcock

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

13. Steve Case

Entrepreneur.com
"There are no road signs to help navigate. And in fact, no one has yet determined which side of the road we're supposed to be on." -- Steve Case 

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

14. Mark Cuban

Entrepreneur.com
"It's not about money or connections -- it's the willingness to outwork and outlearn everyone." -- Mark Cuban 

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

15. Joan Rivers

Entrepreneur.com
"I have no methods. All I do is accept people as they are." -- Joan Rivers 

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

16. Warren Buffett

Entrepreneur.com
"Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." -- Warren Buffett

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

17. Steven Spielberg

Entrepreneur.com
"Your job is to create a world that lasts forever." -- Steven Spielberg

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

18. Barbara Corcoran

Entrepreneur.com
"Leaders come in two flavors, expanders and containers. The best leadership teams have a mix of both." -- Barbara Corcoran 

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

19. Daniel Lubetzky

Entrepreneur.com
"A strong leader avoids becoming over-confident to the point of impaired judgment." -- Daniel Lubetzky

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

20. Tony Robbins

Next Slide
Entrepreneur.com
"People who succeed at the highest level are not lucky; they're doing something differently than everyone else." -- Tony Robbins 
17 Powerful Quotes to Unlock Change in the New Year
Next Article

17 Powerful Quotes to Unlock Change in the New Year

Next Article

More Slideshows

Starting a Business? Here Are the Most and Least Profitable Industries...
Starting a Business

Starting a Business? Here Are the Most and Least Profitable Industries...

Rose Leadem
6 min read
Generation of Debt: The Average Credit Card Debt by Age
Debt

Generation of Debt: The Average Credit Card Debt by Age

GOBankingRates
7 min read
30 Highly Successful People Share Their New Year's Resolutions for 201...
New Year's Resolution

30 Highly Successful People Share Their New Year's Resolutions for 201...

Rachel Gillett
15+ min read