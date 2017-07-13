Here's Where You Can Score the Best Deals on National Ice Cream Day

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’re in luck. Every third Sunday in July marks a sugary and sweet holiday for Americans -- it’s National Ice Cream Day. And this year, it falls on Sunday, July 16.
National Ice Cream Day dates back to 1984 under President Ronald Reagan, who proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month. Following his order, restaurants across the country began celebrating the holiday with some sweet deals.
Not sure where to go for some free ice cream this Sunday? Don’t worry, here are some of the best ice cream deals happening on Sunday.
For the first time ever, the fast food giant will join in on National Ice Cream Day festivities, offering free vanilla soft-serve cones to customers through the McDonald’s
app, no purchase necessary. It gets better. One lucky customer who downloads the McDonald’s app and redeems their free soft serve coupon between 2 and 5 p.m. local time will win the “Golden Arches Cone,” which means free soft serve for life.
Carvel
customers can enjoy a “buy one, get one” deal at Carvel locations on Sunday. Not only that, but Carvel plans to donate a portion of its sales on National Ice Cream Day to nonprofit organization Save the Whales.
To change things up, Baskin-Robbins
will celebrate National Ice Cream Day early this year. From noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, the ice cream chain will offer customers a free slice of its new Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat. On the actual July 16 holiday, Baskin-Robbins is giving guests exclusive offers through its mobile app.
National Ice Cream Day is not only for people, but their furry friends too. Starting July 12, a PetSmart
truck will visit cities across the continent including New York, Seattle, Dallas and Toronto, hosting ice cream pop-up socials for dogs and their owners. Additional free Doggie sundaes will be given to pets staying at PetSmart PetHotels on July 16 too.
If you’re in New York City, you can take advantage of Magnum Ice Cream
’s “buy one, get one” deal on July 16 at its summer pop-up store. To score the two-for-one deal, head over to Magnum New York and check in on Instagram or use the hashtag #MagnumNYC.
At locations of the southeastern fast food chain Krystal
, customers can enjoy a 99-cent sundae between July 16 and July 23.
While it’s not particularly for National Ice Cream Day, here’s a deal you’ll want to know: Until Aug. 25, Wendy’s
will offer customers 50-cent vanilla and chocolate frosties.