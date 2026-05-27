Family Dining Chains That Don’t Serve This Meal Saw Sales Grow 11.6%

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Dinner is not served — at least at family dining chains trying to turn a profit.

Restaurant chains that skip dinner are thriving while their all-day competitors struggle, with breakfast-and-lunch-only concepts posting 11.6% sales growth in 2025 compared to a 0.3% decline for chains serving all three meals, according to Restaurant Business. The fastest-growing player in the segment was 105-unit franchise Eggs Up Grill, where sales surged 32.3% on unit growth of 20.7%. CEO Ricky Richardson credits a narrower focus: diners spend just $12 to $14 and are in and out in under 40 minutes.

But the operational advantage goes beyond speed. Narrower menus let staff focus on doing a few things very well, and limited hours mean employees get afternoons free to pick up kids, pursue hobbies or work second jobs. Strong unit economics allow competitive wages, helping chains like Eggs Up hire better talent.

Meanwhile, traditional all-day chains like IHOP, Cracker Barrel, and Denny’s struggled. In fact, only Waffle House posted positive sales growth at 3%. Average unit volumes at breakfast-and-lunch-only chains hit $2.09 million in 2025, outpacing all-day competitors at $2.07 million despite shorter operating hours.