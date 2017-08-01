19 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Sheryl Sandberg
The Facebook COO worked in government and Google before landing a top role at the social giant.
1. She was born in Washington, D.C., but moved to Miami when she was 2.
2. Sandberg used to be an aerobics instructor.
3. She co-founded the group Women in Economic and Government at Harvard.
4. Larry Summers was her thesis advisor at Harvard.
5. She graduated summa cum laude from Harvard.
6. Sandberg graduated with the highest distinction from Harvard Business School.
7. She was chief of staff to U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summer under the Clinton administration.
8. She married her first husband at age 24.
9. She worked at Google before Facebook.
10. Sandberg and Zuckerberg met at a Christmas party.
11. She doesn’t like the word “bossy.”
12. She was the first woman to be appointed to Facebook’s board.
13. Her husband died unexpectedly during a vacation in Mexico.
14. After her husband’s death, she wrote "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy."
15. Facebook helped her recover from the loss of her husband.
16. To unwind, she watches “bad TV.”
17. She uses a spiral notebook to organize her day.
18. Before meetings, she asks people to share their current well-being.
19. She wakes up early and goes to sleep early.
Sheryl Sandberg’s experience goes far beyond being the chief operating officer of Facebook.
