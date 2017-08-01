19 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Sheryl Sandberg

Sheryl Sandberg’s experience goes far beyond being the chief operating officer of Facebook.

Graduating from Harvard University in 1991, Sandberg later went back and earned her master’s in economics. During her time at Harvard, Sandberg was an aerobics teacher and helped co-found the on-campus group Women in Economics and Government. After school, she worked with Larry Summers as his chief of staff while he was treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Before joining Facebook, Sandberg was in a leading position at Google. But once she met Zuckerberg, she hopped on board and is today recognized as not only the COO but a leading female figure at Facebook. While she’s experienced setbacks and heartbreak -- having lost her husband unexpectedly -- Sandberg’s publicly demonstrated her strength and resilience.

She’s the author of two bestselling books and is a leading voice of women around the world. There’s much to learn about the inspirational woman -- here are 19 facts you probably didn’t know about Sandberg.