Sheryl Sandberg

19 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Sheryl Sandberg

The Facebook COO worked in government and Google before landing a top role at the social giant.

Jerod Harris | WireImage | Getty Images
1. She was born in Washington, D.C., but moved to Miami when she was 2.

WIN-Initiative | Getty Images
2. Sandberg used to be an aerobics instructor.

Jon Gray | Getty Images
3. She co-founded the group Women in Economic and Government at Harvard.

Barry Chin | The Boston Globe | Getty Images
4. Larry Summers was her thesis advisor at Harvard.

Darren McCollester | Getty Images
5. She graduated summa cum laude from Harvard.

Rick Friedman | Corbis | Getty Images
6. Sandberg graduated with the highest distinction from Harvard Business School.

Brooks Kraft | Corbis | Getty Images
7. She was chief of staff to U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summer under the Clinton administration.

Cynthia Johnson | Getty Images
8. She married her first husband at age 24.

Miyuki Watanabe | EyeEm | Getty Images
9. She worked at Google before Facebook.

Brooks Kraft LLC | Corbis | Getty Images
10. Sandberg and Zuckerberg met at a Christmas party.

Drew Angerer | Getty Images
11. She doesn’t like the word “bossy.”

Antoine Antoniol | Getty Images
12. She was the first woman to be appointed to Facebook’s board.

Vincent Isore | IP3 | Getty Images
13. Her husband died unexpectedly during a vacation in Mexico.

Kevork Djansezian | Getty Images
14. After her husband’s death, she wrote "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy."

Noam Galai | WireImage | Getty Images
15. Facebook helped her recover from the loss of her husband.

Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images
16. To unwind, she watches “bad TV.”

Andrei Daniel | EyeEm | Getty Images
17. She uses a spiral notebook to organize her day.

Bill Greene | The Boston Globe | Getty Images
18. Before meetings, she asks people to share their current well-being.

Matt McClain | The Washington Post | Getty Images
19. She wakes up early and goes to sleep early.

Kevork Djansezian | Getty Images
Sheryl Sandberg’s experience goes far beyond being the chief operating officer of Facebook.

Graduating from Harvard University in 1991, Sandberg later went back and earned her master’s in economics. During her time at Harvard, Sandberg was an aerobics teacher and helped co-found the on-campus group Women in Economics and Government. After school, she worked with Larry Summers as his chief of staff while he was treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Before joining Facebook, Sandberg was in a leading position at Google. But once she met Zuckerberg, she hopped on board and is today recognized as not only the COO but a leading female figure at Facebook. While she’s experienced setbacks and heartbreak -- having lost her husband unexpectedly -- Sandberg’s publicly demonstrated her strength and resilience.

She’s the author of two bestselling books and is a leading voice of women around the world. There’s much to learn about the inspirational woman -- here are 19 facts you probably didn’t know about Sandberg.

Although she was born in the country’s capital in 1969, Sandberg and her family moved to Miami when she was 2-years-old. She later attended North Miami Beach High School, where she graduated in the top 10 of her class.
While in high school in the 1980s, Sandberg was an aerobics instructor clad in leggings, leg warmers and bright eye shadow. Later in college, she supposedly ran the Harvard aerobics program.

Studying gender and economics at Harvard, Sandberg co-founded the group Women in Economics and Government on-campus.

While at Harvard, Sandberg wrote her thesis, “How Economic Inequality Contributes to Spousal Abuse.” At the time, her thesis advisor and mentor was Larry Summers, who served as the treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, the director of the National Economic Council for President Barack Obama and the chief economist at the World Bank.
Sandberg graduated summa cum laude from Harvard University in 1991. She majored in economics and was also awarded the John H. Williams Prize for being one of the top graduated of economics.
Sandberg went back to Harvard to earn her MBA. She graduated in 1995 with the highest distinction.

In 1999, at 29-years-old, Sandberg served as chief of staff to then U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers under the Clinton administration. She had prior worked for Summers as a research assistant at the World Bank.

In 1993, when she was 24, Sandberg married her first husband Brian Kraff. However, their marriage only lasted for a year and by 1994, the couple divorced.
Before becoming COO at Facebook in 2008, Sandberg was Google’s VP of global online sales. She spent six years at Google, managing online sales channels for AdWords and AdSense.
In 2007, Sandberg and Zuckerberg met at Silicon Valley financier Dan Rosensweig’s Christmas party. A year later, Sandberg joined the Facebook team.
Sandberg launched the “Ban Bossy” campaign to empower women from a young age. She believes the “b-word” doesn’t encourage women to lead. And the campaign’s website reads: "Words like bossy send a message: Don't speak up or take the lead. By middle school, girls are less interested in leading than boys -- a trend that continues into adulthood.”

In 2012, four years into Sandberg’s career as Facebook’s COO, Sandberg became the first woman to join Facebook’s board of directors.

In 2015, Sandberg’s husband and then CEO of Survey Monkey Dave Goldberg passed away unexpectedly during a vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico. Sandberg and Goldberg were married for 11 years, with two children.
In order to rebound from the crushing loss of her husband, Sandberg wrote the book, Option B, where she shares her personal experience of dealing with loss, and how she found the strength to persevere and find happiness once again.
In a 2015 Reddit post, Sandberg shared how Facebook helped her recover from the loss of her husband, because it showed her the massive amount of support she had from across the globe. “Facebook is helping me get through what has been the hardest year of my life… Recovering from loss is a huge part of the human condition and by connecting with people on Facebook I was reminded that I was part of that global community.”
In order to relax and unwind after a busy day, Sandberg admitted in a 2015 Reddit post that she indulges in some “bad TV,” as her late husband would call it.
Sandberg is old-school when it comes to organization. In fact, according to Fast Company, she carries around a spiral-bound notebook where she keeps meeting notes and discussion points.

Before starting meetings with her leadership team, Sandberg checks in with members of the meeting, inviting them to share their current emotional and professional state before getting down to business.

Sandberg usually arrives at work around 7 a.m., and then leaves sharply at 5:30 p.m. so she can spend time with her children. By 9:30 p.m., Sandberg goes to bed.

How One Ad Exec Is Changing Her Industry

Why Saving for Retirement Is a Waste of Time and Money

Why Saving for Retirement Is a Waste of Time and Money

A Teenager Taught Me the Most Important Lesson I've Learned This Year

A Teenager Taught Me the Most Important Lesson I've Learned This Year

How This Irish Immigrant Went From Janitor to Multimillionaire

How This Irish Immigrant Went From Janitor to Multimillionaire

