A Day in the Life of Billionaire Richard Branson, Who Always Carries a Pen, Despises Ties and Drinks Up to 20 Cups of Tea a Day

Sir Richard Branson has had quite a life.

After founding Virgin Records in 1972, the mogul went on to establish the Virgin Group conglomerate, get knighted by the Queen of England and accrue a personal fortune of about $5 billion, according to Forbes.

The business magnate is now famous for his globe-trotting adventures and his casual, mischievous attitude. This is the man who once took a hilarious photo with a Virgin employee he caught napping on the job, after all.

According to Virgin's website, Branson doesn't intend to retire and "spends most of his time working on not-for-profit initiatives."

So what does his daily routine look like?

Branson himself broke his daily schedule down in a blog post in April. Every day is different for the jet-setting billionaire, but here are some highlights from his usual schedule.