8 Things You Didn't Know About the Hashtag on Its 10th Birthday

"What you think might be just a campaign-based hashtag ... You should think, what if this evolves and becomes more than what we think it is?" Twitter's head of global strategy Alex Josephson told Entrepreneur. "What if it becomes an annual franchise? You should engineer the language of the hashtag to be one that can live on in perpetuity even if you're not quite sure where it's going to go." Two brand campaigns he cited that had that effect were Charmin's #tweetfromtheseat and REI's Black Friday-themed #optoutside.