How Businesses, Including Apple and Amazon, Are Helping Victims of Hurricane Harvey, and How You Can Too

The business world is taking multiple approaches to aiding those affected by the storm.

August 28, 2017 5 min read

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas as a category 4 storm on Friday. There are predictions that by the time the storm lifts, some areas could receive more than 50 inches of rain -- Houston has already experienced more than two feet. There have been at least six reported casualties due to flooding.

FEMA director William Long told The Washington Post that he anticipates that the agency will be working to help rebuild communities affected by the storm for years.

The business community has put action plans into place to help those communities harmed by the storm, from matching donations made by employees to deploying financial assistance and volunteer programs. Read on for ideas about how your company can help relief efforts as well.