How Sheryl Sandberg Used Writing to Soar -- and 7 Other Entrepreneurs Who Did, Too

Dan Sullivan is a legend in the coaching world and he’s well on his way to becoming a legend in the publishing world as well, having just published his 23rd book (22 of which have been self-published). The fact that he didn’t pen his first book until he was a good 20 years into the coaching business meant that he had plenty to share. But his pace has sped up considerably since then: “I turned 70 in 2014 and set up a 25-year plan,” he explains. “I said, ‘I have 100 quarters left and I’m going to write a book every one of them.’” So far, so good: he’s released a book every quarter for the past 11. While he’s had plenty of clients who have written books that have made them famous—including David Bach, the author of Smart Women Finish Rich—“I have no desire to become a celebrity,” Sullivan says. “The whole intent [of the books] is marketing purposes. It’s another kind of message to send out to people.” As Sullivan sees it, many entrepreneurs who write books can be stuck between a rock and a hard place. “They have visions of themselves giving Ted Talks and being New York Times bestsellers but they don’t even have time for those things,” Sullivan says. “So they’re not good marketers and they’re not good celebrities.” If he keeps up his 25-year plan, Sullivan may end up being both.