Inspirational Quotes

9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

Check out the fire walker's words of wisdom to help you realize your potential, both in the office and throughout your life.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success
Image credit: Santiago Felipe | Getty Images
Reporting Intern
3 min read

Motivational mogul Tony Robbins grew up understanding the difficulty of making ends meet, his family often unable to afford Thanksgiving feasts or Christmas presents. Yet, a fierce determination led the now renowned entrepreneur to make his first million by age 24.

Related Video: 8 Motivating Peyton Manning Quotes

The life coach, self-help guru and inspirational bestselling author built his reputation by helping others succeed -- and has put the rewards of his incrredible celebrity, work and life to good use. Robbins has diverse investments in industries from hospitality to nutraceuticals, using these ventures as fuel for his enthusiastic philanthropic pursuits, including his eponymous Anthony Robbins Foundation and Feeding America.  

Related: 15 Motivational Quotes From Legends in Sports

Before you attend an award-winning Robbins seminar like “Date With Destiny,” make sure to check out nine of his inspirational quotes on happiness, empowerment and success.  

Start Slideshow
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

On Motivation

On Motivation

“Identify your problems, but give your power and energy to solutions.”

-- Tony Robbins

Related: The 3 Decisions That Will Change Your Financial Life

Next Slide
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

On Happiness

On Happiness

“Trade your expectation for appreciation and the world changes instantly.”

-- Tony Robbins

Related: 12 Quotes on Failure From Super Successful Leaders Like Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban and More

Next Slide
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

On Change

On Change

“Everybody’s got a past. The past does not equal the future unless you live there.”

-- Tony Robbins

Related: Tony Robbins on the 7 'Forces' of Business Mastery

Next Slide
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

On Failure

On Failure

“There is no such thing as failure, only results.”

-- Tony Robbins

Related: Tony Robbins: Want Success? Rewire Your Mind.

Next Slide
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

On Mindset

On Mindset

“Stay committed to your decisions, but stay flexible in your approach.”

-- Tony Robbins

Related: 9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

Next Slide
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

On Opportunity

On Opportunity

“It is in your moments of decision that your destiny is shaped.”

-- Tony Robbins

Related: Feeling Stuck? Here Are 15 Quotes on Creativity from the World's Most Inspirational Leaders.

Next Slide
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

On Success

On Success

“People who succeed at the highest level are not lucky; they’re doing something differently than everyone else.”

-- Tony Robbins

Related: 8 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Inspire You to Live Life to the Fullest

Next Slide
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

On Empowerment

On Empowerment

“It’s your unlimited power to create and to love that can make the biggest difference in the quality of your life.”

-- Tony Robbins

Related: 12 Quotes on Motivation from Today's Thought Leaders

Next Slide
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

On Perseverance

On Perseverance

“No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying.”

-- Tony Robbins

Related: 13 Quotes from Today's Most Successful Leaders on Opportunity and Getting Started

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success
  • On Motivation
  • On Happiness
  • On Change
  • On Failure
  • On Mindset
  • On Opportunity
  • On Success
  • On Empowerment
  • On Perseverance
 Next Slide