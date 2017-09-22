9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

Check out the fire walker's words of wisdom to help you realize your potential, both in the office and throughout your life.

September 22, 2017

Motivational mogul Tony Robbins grew up understanding the difficulty of making ends meet, his family often unable to afford Thanksgiving feasts or Christmas presents. Yet, a fierce determination led the now renowned entrepreneur to make his first million by age 24.

The life coach, self-help guru and inspirational bestselling author built his reputation by helping others succeed -- and has put the rewards of his incrredible celebrity, work and life to good use. Robbins has diverse investments in industries from hospitality to nutraceuticals, using these ventures as fuel for his enthusiastic philanthropic pursuits, including his eponymous Anthony Robbins Foundation and Feeding America.

Before you attend an award-winning Robbins seminar like “Date With Destiny,” make sure to check out nine of his inspirational quotes on happiness, empowerment and success.