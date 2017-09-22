9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success
Motivational mogul Tony Robbins grew up understanding the difficulty of making ends meet, his family often unable to afford Thanksgiving feasts or Christmas presents. Yet, a fierce determination led the now renowned entrepreneur to make his first million by age 24.
Related Video: 8 Motivating Peyton Manning Quotes
The life coach, self-help guru and inspirational bestselling author built his reputation by helping others succeed -- and has put the rewards of his incrredible celebrity, work and life to good use. Robbins has diverse investments in industries from hospitality to nutraceuticals, using these ventures as fuel for his enthusiastic philanthropic pursuits, including his eponymous Anthony Robbins Foundation and Feeding America.
Related: 15 Motivational Quotes From Legends in Sports
Before you attend an award-winning Robbins seminar like “Date With Destiny,” make sure to check out nine of his inspirational quotes on happiness, empowerment and success.
On Motivation
“Identify your problems, but give your power and energy to solutions.”
-- Tony Robbins
Related: The 3 Decisions That Will Change Your Financial Life
On Happiness
“Trade your expectation for appreciation and the world changes instantly.”
-- Tony Robbins
Related: 12 Quotes on Failure From Super Successful Leaders Like Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban and More
On Change
“Everybody’s got a past. The past does not equal the future unless you live there.”
-- Tony Robbins
On Failure
“There is no such thing as failure, only results.”
-- Tony Robbins
On Mindset
“Stay committed to your decisions, but stay flexible in your approach.”
-- Tony Robbins
Related: 9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing
On Opportunity
“It is in your moments of decision that your destiny is shaped.”
-- Tony Robbins
Related: Feeling Stuck? Here Are 15 Quotes on Creativity from the World's Most Inspirational Leaders.
On Success
“People who succeed at the highest level are not lucky; they’re doing something differently than everyone else.”
-- Tony Robbins
Related: 8 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Inspire You to Live Life to the Fullest
On Empowerment
“It’s your unlimited power to create and to love that can make the biggest difference in the quality of your life.”
-- Tony Robbins
Related: 12 Quotes on Motivation from Today's Thought Leaders
On Perseverance
“No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying.”
-- Tony Robbins
Related: 13 Quotes from Today's Most Successful Leaders on Opportunity and Getting Started