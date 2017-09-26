13 Easy Investing Apps and Websites for Millennials

Take advantage of a simple way to earn money on the side.

September 26, 2017 8 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No one has ever complained about having an additional source of passive income.

Although investing always carries its risks, it is undoubtedly one of the easiest ways to make money. All of your hard-earned income can be employed to generate more value, which in return can make even more money, until you finally get out of the rat race. At least that is how it works in theory.

In reality, markets are complicated and it is not easy to make the right investment decisions all of the time. However, these 13 apps and websites are designed to make investing almost effortless.

If you have not started investing yet, I recommend you start taking care of your financial future today. It may take time, but the results are immensely rewarding and your future self will thank you.