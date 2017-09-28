Project Grow

10 Inspirational Quotes From Hugh Hefner, the Entrepreneur Behind the Iconic Playboy Brand

The controversial founder of the magazine that aimed to be a sophisticated publication where readers could find nude photos died at 91 yesterday.
Image credit: Gabriel Bouys | Getty Images
Playboy Magazine publisher Hugh Hefner .
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
3 min read

He's both a man who built a brand recognized around the world and a purveyor of dirty photos, but there's no denying that Hugh Hefner, who died yesterday at the age of 91, started a successful company that made a mark on the world.

Hefner, born on April 9, 1926, had worked at a cardboard-box manufacturer, a department store, Esquire magazine and then Children's Activities magazine before he launched Playboy in 1953, mostly as a vehicle for his slightly dirty cartoons, reports The New York Times. He financed that first issue with $600 of his own money and borrowed several thousands more, including $1,000 from his mother. That first issue's main feature was a nude calender photo of Marilyn Monroe that Hefner bought the rights to for $500. (He will be buried in a Los Angeles mausoleum drawer next to Monroe's that he had purchased.)

Playboy was an instant success when it hit newsstands, with all 51,000 copies sold out. After five years, the company was bringing in annual profits of $4 million. By 1960, the magazine's circulation reached 1 million and by the ‘70s it was at about 7 million.

Over the course of decades, the Playboy empire would spread out into clubs, TV shows, movies and merchandise. The Playboy Mansion would gain worldwide fame as a place where celebrities went to party.

Alongside the magazine's characteristic nude photos, the magazine has featured interviews with high-profile individuals such as Jimmy Carter and Malcolm X. It also has published the work of influential writers such as Kurt Vonnegut, Ray Bradbury, John Updike and Joyce Carol Oates. There's a reason people claim they "only read it for the articles."

Of course, Hefner was a source of much controversy, mostly because of the magazine's role in objectifying women. Feminist icon Gloria Steinem went undercover in the '60s at one of Playboy's clubs and uncovered long hours, painful uniforms and vulgar customers. Holly Madison, a former girlfriend of Hefner's featured on the TV show The Girls Next Door, said he was emotionally manipulative.

Hefner always disputed these assertions, saying his philosophy was that consenting adults should be allowed to do what they want. His views -- including on contraception, abortion and marijuana -- were ahead of the time and society eventually adapted to many of them. Hefner had been a supporter of civil rights as well, and regularly featured African-American guests on his TV shows during a time that was frowned upon.

He relinquished control of the company to his daughter Christie in 1982, but stayed on as the magazine's editor in chief until last year, when his son Cooper took over.

To recognize the controversial yet undisputably successful life of Hugh Hefner, here are 10 of his most inspiring quotes.

“One of the great ironies in our society is that we celebrate freedom and then limit the parts of life where we should be most free.”

"If you let society and your peers define who you are, you’re the less for it."

"Much of my life has been like an adolescent dream of an adult life. If you were still a boy, in almost a Peter Pan kind of way, and could have just the perfect life that you wanted to have, that's the life I invented for myself."

"Surrounding myself with beautiful women keeps me young."

“A lot of people go through life never quite understanding that if things aren't as wonderful as they should be, it's their own fault."

"Well, if we hadn't had the Wright brothers, there would still be airplanes. If there hadn't been an Edison, there would still be electric lights. And if there hadn't been a Hefner, we'd still have sex. But maybe we wouldn't be enjoying it as much. So the world would be a little poorer. Come to think of it, so would some of my relatives."

“My best pick-up line is, ‘My name is Hugh Hefner.'”

“Living in the moment, thinking about the future and staying connected to the past -- that's what makes me feel whole.”

"I think that retirement is the first step towards the grave."

"Life is too short to be living someone else's dream."

