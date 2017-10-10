How 13 Instagram Icons Grew Their Followings to Massive Levels

Name: Jessica Hirsch

Handle: @cheatdayeats

Tagging the right people. For example, if I post something that I think would attract attention of let’s say, Food and Wine (@foodandwine), because it’s a beautiful shot, and hope that they would regram me, and they have a couple million followers, then reposts are going to help build and attract new followers. I’ve seen accounts who don’t tag, and I’ve noticed that their growth is actually a lot slower. It’s an annoying thing to do, but I think it’s worth it. Plus, sometimes people might look to see who’s been tagging @foodandwine. So it’s kind of like a search engine.

Hashtags are a good way, also, for a search engine, although I’ve been hearing lately that they could not be helpful, because a lot of them have been banned or something. So there’s a lot of back and forth about that.

