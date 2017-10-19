Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

The company's new campus, called HQ2, will bring 50,000 new jobs, Amazon says.

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



After Amazon announced in September that it would build a second headquarters in an undetermined location, more than 50 North American cities concocted bids to persuade the company to choose it.

The company's new campus, called HQ2, will bring 50,000 new jobs, Amazon says. Amazon will invest $5 billion in its construction, making the offer one of the largest corporate-civic opportunities in recent American history.

Proposals are not due until Thursday, but many cities have already disclosed their plans to woo Amazon. And some are more extreme than others.

Here are a few of the most out-there bids.