Amazon

Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

The company's new campus, called HQ2, will bring 50,000 new jobs, Amazon says.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters
Image credit: Shop/West 8
A rendering of the Schuylkill Yards mixed-use development in Philadelphia.
Guest Writer
Technology Reporter
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

After Amazon announced in September that it would build a second headquarters in an undetermined location, more than 50 North American cities concocted bids to persuade the company to choose it.

The company's new campus, called HQ2, will bring 50,000 new jobs, Amazon says. Amazon will invest $5 billion in its construction, making the offer one of the largest corporate-civic opportunities in recent American history.

Proposals are not due until Thursday, but many cities have already disclosed their plans to woo Amazon. And some are more extreme than others.

Here are a few of the most out-there bids.

Start Slideshow
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

Dallas -- a development that would surround a proposed station for a $15 billion bullet train.

Dallas -- a development that would surround a proposed station for a $15 billion bullet train.
Image credit: Texas Central Rail Co.

Developers from the firms Matthews Southwest and Texas Central Partners are pitching a transit-oriented development for Amazon's HQ2 campus, according to the Dallas Business Journal. It would surround a proposed station for a bullet train, which Dallas magazine reports is expected to cost $15 billion. If fully approved by the city, the 240-mile line would transport passengers from Houston to Dallas in 90 minutes.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has formally expressed support for the train plan, which is likely to happen with or without Amazon. Developers hope to start construction on the development by late 2018.

Next Slide
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

Dallas -- the site of a former (nearly dead) shopping mall.

Dallas -- the site of a former (nearly dead) shopping mall.
Image credit: Dallas Midtown

One of the more telling proposals comes from three Dallas developers who want Amazon -- the ecommerce giant that pioneered the growth of online shopping -- to move into the old site of the Valley View Mall.

Dallas News reports that the proposal calls for the construction of a 500,000-square-foot office building, which would be a part of a larger 430-acre district.

The building's parking garage was demolished this summer. Now only a theater, a few art galleries, some pizza joints and a smoothie shop remain.

Next Slide
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

Phoenix -- a proposal to move inside a renovated version of the city's first shopping mall.

Phoenix -- a proposal to move inside a renovated version of the city's first shopping mall.
Image credit: Plaza Companies and Holualoa Companies

There seems to be a trend of cities proposing dilapidated shopping malls as the site for HQ2. Phoenix officials are likely to pitch Park Central Mall to Amazon, according to multiple sources who spoke with the Phoenix Business Journal.

Park Central was the city's first mall when it opened in the 1950s. The mall's clothing stores shut down several years ago, and today there is just a Starbucks, a few restaurants, offices and a data center.

Next Slide
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

Cities in New Jersey -- $7 billion in tax incentives.

Cities in New Jersey -- $7 billion in tax incentives.
Image credit: City of New Jersey Official Government Page/Facebook

In early October, Gov. Chris Christie and legislative leaders said they would offer Amazon tax breaks worth $7 billion over the next decade if the company decides to build there, according to Bloomberg.

The plan would expand a subsidy program, Grow NJ, and provide economic incentives for companies (like Amazon) that launch "transformative projects" (like HQ2).

The proposed bill would raise the cap on subsidies from $5,000 to $10,000 for every job Amazon creates. Christie said he expected the bill to be signed into law by mid-January.

Next Slide
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

Memphis, Tenn. -- $60 million in tax incentives.

Memphis, Tenn. -- $60 million in tax incentives.
Image credit: Natalia Bratslavsky / Shutterstock.com

Memphis will offer $60 million in economic incentives to Amazon, according to The Commercial Appeal.

The Memphis City Council voted on Oct. 3 to offer the tax breaks for the company's headquarters, possibly in addition to incentives from the development agency Economic Development Growth Engine, Shelby County and the state.

Next Slide
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

Frisco, Texas -- an offer to build the rest of its city around Amazon.

Frisco, Texas -- an offer to build the rest of its city around Amazon.
Image credit: City of Frisco, Texas/Twitter

Frisco, Texas, is proposing turning its small city -- a population of about 160,000 over 62 square miles -- into a company town dominated by Amazon.

"Our city's only about 60 percent built out, so we've got a lot of available land where we can build to suit," Mayor Jeff Cheney told The New York Times. "We play to win. We're innovators. We're forward thinkers, and we're serious."

Next Slide
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

Stonecrest, Georgia -- a proposal to rename itself after Amazon,

Stonecrest, Georgia -- a proposal to rename itself after Amazon,
Image credit: City of Stonecrest

The town of Stonecrest is pledging to rename a part of itself the city of Amazon if the company chooses it for HQ2, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

In early October, Stonecrest's City Council voted 4-2 in favor of the name change. The town would also devote 345 acres to the campus.

"There are several major U.S. cities that want Amazon, but none has the branding opportunity we are now offering this visionary company," Mayor Jason Lary told the Journal-Constitution.

Next Slide
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

Philadelphia -- three sites that would collectively span 28 million square feet.

Philadelphia -- three sites that would collectively span 28 million square feet.
Image credit: Shop/West 8

Amazon said it was looking for existing buildings of at least 500,000 square feet and total site space of up to 8 million square feet.

Philadelphia would have that covered. Its officials are proposing three sites to Amazon that would collectively span an estimated 28 million square feet in the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The unfinished developments -- Schuylkill Yards, uCity Square and Navy Yard -- already include millions of square feet of offices, retail, transit lines and residential spaces.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters
  • Dallas -- a development that would surround a proposed station for a $15 billion bullet train.
  • Dallas -- the site of a former (nearly dead) shopping mall.
  • Phoenix -- a proposal to move inside a renovated version of the city's first shopping mall.
  • Cities in New Jersey -- $7 billion in tax incentives.
  • Memphis, Tenn. -- $60 million in tax incentives.
  • Frisco, Texas -- an offer to build the rest of its city around Amazon.
  • Stonecrest, Georgia -- a proposal to rename itself after Amazon,
  • Philadelphia -- three sites that would collectively span 28 million square feet.
 Next Slide