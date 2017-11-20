10 Great Holiday Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boss
Getting the right gift for a co-worker or Secret Santa can be tough, but picking out the right present for your boss blows those two out of the water on the stress scale. Because hey -- that’s your boss and in some cases the leader of your company.
If you’ve got a boss who’s on the more serious side, maybe something like personalized stationery or eye care LED desk light. If they’re more on the goofy side, some fun, inspirational socks might be a better option. Don’t worry -- whoever they are and whatever your relationship is, we’ve got something on this list for everyone.
Purple Cow by Seth Godin
If your boss cares about improving themselves, get them a book that will teach them something new. Seth Godin's Purple Cow can help them learn how to stand out from a crowd and distinguish themselves -- and in doing so, distinguish the company you work for.Available on Amazon for $17
Standing desk mat
Standing desks are en vogue these days, but most people don't realize the wear and tear that standing all day can have on your feet. If your boss has a standing desk and no mat, odds are their feet are killing them by the end of the day. Standing Logic’s standing desk mat is not only doctor recommended, but it’s topped with memory foam to keep someone comfortable all day long.Available on Amazon for $39.99
Big personality desk signs
Show who’s boss with these fun, silly desk signs. From “I’m kind of a big deal” to “I’m not bossy," Uncommon Good’s big personality desk signs make light of your leadership role and will help to create a fun and lively atmosphere.
Available online for $28
Taotronics' Desk lamp
Perfect for the boss who burns the midnight oil. And this isn’t any old table lamp either, TaoTronics’ energy efficient eye-care LED desk lamp comes with a variety of helpful features, including dimmable touch control, five temperature modes and a USB charging port. It’s specifically created to offer lighting that is easy on the eyes in seven brightness levels to suit any activity and time of day.
Available online and on Amazon for $29.99
Headspace subscription
Help your boss de-stress and reconnect with themselves with a Headspace subscription. The widely talked about digital meditation service is known for successfully helping people learn to relax, meditate and refocus through guided meditation and mindfulness coaching. You can pay $12.99 per month or purchase an entire year for $95.99.Available online; prices vary
Personalized stationery
Not sure what your boss likes? Here’s a classic that everyone loves: personalized stationery. Sugar Paper’s classic black monogram stationery is printed by hand and comes with a lined envelope to match. While there are a number of designs to choose from, we dig this one's simplicity.
Available online for $32
Inspiring socks
It might sound silly, but these aren’t just any socks. Posie Turner offers modern, chic socks with fun and inspiring mantras written on them like “Changemaker,” “Be fearless” and “Own it.” It’s the perfect way for any leader to keep their spirits up.Available online for $16.50 a pair
Levitating plant
Using magnetic levitation technology, Levitating X offers you the ability to have your plant vase magically float above a wireless base. Not only will this “wow” your boss, but the base will rotate your plant so it receives 360-degrees of sunlight exposure so they’ll grow healthier and stronger.
Available online for $199.99
Soylent’s Coffiest
For that busy bee of a boss who seems to be working non-stop and has no time for anything else like eating and drinking -- there's Soylent's Coffiest. Combing coffee with Soylent, the nutritional supplement drink is a meal and coffee all in one. So your boss will never need to get up from their desk all day long!
Available online for $39
Bouq’s flower subscription
Help your boss freshen up their office -- and mood -- with a monthly flower subscription. Bouq’s offers hand-crafted floral arrangements, supporting local farms, which are each eco-friendly and sustainable. While the arrangements vary depending on the season, Bouqs offers one-time purchases as well as subscriptions starting at $40 a month.Available online; prices vary