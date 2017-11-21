10 Ways to Successfully Climb the Career Ladder

If you think current and future employers don’t look at your social media profile when considering a promotion or new position, think again. Take the time to create a social media bio that emphasizes your strengths and experience.
A 2017 study by Career Builder found that 57 percent of employers are hesitant to interview a candidate with no internet presence. Not only that, 70 percent use social media to filter job candidates.
Consider changing your Facebook profile to private so only friends and family can view it. Be careful posting controversial comments in groups because those posts are visible to anyone in the group -- including job recruiters. But, feel free to share your knowledge and experience so you can build a reputation as an expert in your field. Another alternative is to have a public account that shows off your community involvement, professional attributes and achievements.
