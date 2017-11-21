10 Ways to Successfully Climb the Career Ladder

It’s important to build a power network. Networking can increase your visibility throughout your company and improve your chances of promotion.

Throw a wide net both inside your company and outside to get to the next career level. You might hear about an opening in another department that would be perfect for your next job. If you’re already acquainted with the supervisor in payroll, for example, the interview for the senior accounting clerk position might go a little smoother.

Networking outside your company lets you know what’s going on in your industry and allows you to meet new contacts. Join professional associations, chambers of commerce and networking organizations. Introduce yourself and then direct the conversation toward the other person. Find out how you can help them. The more people you know, the faster you can climb the work ladder.