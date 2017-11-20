Here Are 7 Well-Paying Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed

While we're all familiar with positions like Lyft Driver and Airbnb host, that's not all that the gig economy has to offer.

Let’s be honest -- who among us couldn’t use a little extra money? Whether you’re not getting enough hours at your current job, devoting time to a passion project, own your own business or just want some extra cash for the holidays, side gigs are an attractive, light-lift way to supplement your income. And the good news is that today, there’s no shortage of side gigs available.

But while we’re all familiar with positions like Lyft Driver and Airbnb host, that’s not all that the gig economy has to offer. From rating ads to virtual tutoring to transcribing audio, there’s a job for just about every personality type.

Case in point: the seven unlikely positions in the following slides. Check them out and apply today!

