Here Are 7 Well-Paying Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed

While we're all familiar with positions like Lyft Driver and Airbnb host, that's not all that the gig economy has to offer.
Image credit: Wag | Facebook
Content Provider
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Glassdoor

Let’s be honest -- who among us couldn’t use a little extra money? Whether you’re not getting enough hours at your current job, devoting time to a passion project, own your own business or just want some extra cash for the holidays, side gigs are an attractive, light-lift way to supplement your income. And the good news is that today, there’s no shortage of side gigs available.

But while we’re all familiar with positions like Lyft Driver and Airbnb host, that’s not all that the gig economy has to offer. From rating ads to virtual tutoring to transcribing audio, there’s a job for just about every personality type.

Case in point: the seven unlikely positions in the following slides. Check them out and apply today!

Dog walker

Dog walker
Image credit: your personal camera obscura | Getty Images

Pay: $16/hr, according to reviews

Company: Wag!

Job Description: “Are you an animal lover with dog care experience looking for part-time work? Then you can earn up to $30/hr walking dogs with Wag!”

Web search evaluator

Web search evaluator
Image credit: NicoElNino | Getty Images

Pay: $12.40/hr, according to reviews

Company: Appen

Job Description: “Appen Web Search Evaluators perform basic online tasks to evaluate the quality and relevance of internet-based search results, advertisements and/or web page content.”

Remote PSAT tutor

Remote PSAT tutor
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images

Pay: $20-40/hr

Company: iTutor

Job Description: “Teach course content remotely via webcam, microphone and our online classroom/whiteboard. Administer and assess exams and assignments. Keep in communication with team coordinators. Submit reports following class sessions. Present self in a professional manner. Motivate and engage with students.”

Apply now

 

Ads quality rater

Ads quality rater
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images

Pay: $15/hr, according to description

Company: ZeroChaos

Job Description: “As an Ads Rater, you are given sample search terms and shown advertisements that would be placed with search results. You will be viewing ads in your applied-to language and then you will be providing your feedback and analysis by identifying when language sounds funny, awkward, or unnatural.”

Transcriptionist

Transcriptionist
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images

Pay: $15/hr, according to reviews

Company: Allegis Transcription

Job Description: “Independent Contractor Transcriptionists transcribe verbatim recorded audio interviews between insurance adjusters and their clients regarding property and casualty claims. Work is done independently and must satisfy minimum quality scores and weekly production amounts. All work is done remotely at Independent Contractor’s work location.”

Brand ambassador

Brand ambassador
Image credit: beer5020 | Getty Images

Pay: $13/hr, according to description

Company: System Pavers

Job Description: “This is a lead generation position with the ultimate goal of scheduling free estimates with residential homeowners. You will mostly be attending Home Shows, Events and Fairs along with some Canvassing.”

Virtual receptionist

Virtual receptionist
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images

Pay: $15 per hour, according to description

Company: NexRep

Job Description: “You’ll be answering incoming calls from women on-the-go who need to set up appointments to have their hair blown-out at the nation’s premier chain of dry bars… You’ll be multi-tasking between different computer applications while maintaining a friendly and fun brand image. Your callers will be counting on you for a phone experience, as relaxing as their visit, while you leverage your knowledge and expertise around the services and products that the boutiques provide.”

By Emily Moore

 

