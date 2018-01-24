Most Entrepreneurial Athletes
J.J. Watt
Day Job: Houston Texans defensive end
Hometown: Waukesha, Wis.
Education: University of Wisconsin
Social Footprint: 7 million
Business Highlights:
- JJ Watt Foundation
- Reebok
- Gatorade
- Ford
- Verizon Wireless
Success isn't owned. It's leased; and rent is due every day.
Watt might be originally from the state of Wisconsin, but he'll always be welcome in Houston after crowdfunding more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief. Not bad, considering his initial goal was just $200,000.
LeBron James
Day Job: Cleveland Cavaliers forward
Hometown: Akron, Ohio
Education: St. Vincent-St. Mary High School
Social Footprint: 75 million
Business Highlights:
- Nike signature athlete
- Sprite
- Kia
- Beats by Dre
- Blaze Pizza
- Actor
You have to be able to accept failure to get better.
Oprah. Madonna. Prince. LeBron. There aren't a whole lot of people you can recognize with just one name, but the four-time MVP is one of them. His brand is one of the most powerful in the world, and he has gotten the most out of it while investing in massively successful operations like Beats by Dre and Blaze Pizza.
Lonzo Ball
Day Job: Los Angeles Lakers guard
Hometown: Chino Hills, Calif.
Education: UCLA
Social Footprint: 5.1 million
Business Highlights:
- Big Baller Brand
What kid, you know, that's 19 can make his own shoe the way he wants it? How he wants it to feel? So it's a dream come true for me.
Big Baller Brand's father-son team is one of the most fascinating entrepreneurial experiments in all of sports. Can one family build a brand around itself in real time? That's what the Balls are trying to do with Big Baller Brand. The family already released the signature shoe for Lonzo Ball, just before his rookie year for the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, little brothers LaMelo and LiAngelo are ditching college to play pro ball in Lithuania, and they have made a deal to sell their authentic jerseys on Amazon.
Tom Brady
Day Job: New England Patriots quarterback
Hometown: San Mateo, Calif.
Education: University of Michigan
Social Footprint: 7.7 million
Business Highlights:
- Under Armour endorsement deal
- Meal kit subscription service with Purple Carrot
- TB12 nutritional, workout and lifestyle brand
- Married to Gisele Bundchen, the world's highest-paid super model
You wanna know which ring is my favorite? The next one.
Because he's well known for his impressive longevity as a football player, it only makes sense that Brady has built that reputation into a health and fitness brand. That brand includes his website, TB12Sports.com, and his book, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, which was No. 1 on Amazon and the New York Times' Best Sellers list. Brady has also appeared in movies and television shows like Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons and Family Guy.
Kevin Durant
Day Job: Golden State Warriors forward
Hometown: Suitland, Md.
Education: University of Texas at Austin
Social Footprint: 36.6 million
Business Highlights:
- Nike
- Sprint
- Beats by Dre
- Co-founded The Durant Company
- Co-owner of Thirty Five Media, launching superstar athletes YouTube channels
With everything I do, I just try to be myself.
Known as "the nicest guy in the NBA" while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant has gone from soft-spoken youngster to media mogul in the past few years. He's contributed to The Players' Tribune on multiple occasions, earning notoriety for the way he engages on Twitter and starting his own YouTube channel. Co-founder of The Durant Company, which encompasses a number of tech investments.
Serena Williams
Day Job: WTA tennis player
Hometown: Compton, Calif.
Education: Home schooled
Social Footprint: 23 million
Business Highlights:
- Miami Dolphins
- Serena William fashion line
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Nike
- Wilson
- Gatorade
- The Yetunde Price Resource Center
I am lucky that whatever fear I have inside me, my desire to win is always stronger.
Williams has been a part of all sorts of fascinating entrepreneurial endeavors, including creating her now defunct "Aneres" ("Serena" spelled backward) fashion apparel line, voicing a character in Avatar: The Last Airbender, starting a charity and buying minority ownership in the Miami Dolphins.
Conor McGregor
Day Job: Current UFC Lightweight Champion
Hometown: Dublin
Education: Coláiste Cois Life
Social Footprint: 35+ million
Business Highlights:
- Reebok
- Monster Energy
- Cut of pay-per-view revenue from UFC and Mayweather-McGregor bout
We're not here to take part -- we're here to take over.
You expect incredible athletes to make tons of cash through endorsement deals and monster contracts. What you don't expect is for them to jump to an entirely different sport and take center stage at an event that an estimated 50 million people watched. McGregor didn't win his fight with Floyd Mayweather, but with a rumored $100 million payday and a performance none of the experts predicted, we say that a kid who grew up dirt poor in Ireland did pretty damn good for himself.
Venus Williams
Day Job: WTA tennis player
Hometown: Compton, Calif.
Education: Indiana University
Social Footprint: 4.8 million
Business Highlights:
- EleVen by Venus Williams
- V-Starr Interiors
- Miami Dolphins
- The Yetunde Price Resource Center
Sometimes the right instinct is the first instinct, and then you just have to move on that.
Williams' plan when facing opponents or business opportunities is to be a relentless attacker. As described in her recent Entrepreneur magazine cover story, “Her style is built around continuous offense, which requires split-second decision-making, commitment to choices and a kind of champion's amnesia that allows her to remain undisturbed by failure -- and unrelaxed by success.”
Jordan Spieth
Day Job: PGA golfer
Hometown: Dallas
Education: University of Texas at Austin
Social Footprint: 3.7 million
Business Highlights:
- AT&T
- Coca-Cola
- Rolex
- Titleist
- Under Armour
I've told myself I have a chance to make history, and that's my focus.
It's remarkable to realize that Spieth is just 24 years old, because it already feels as though the Texan has been dominating the golf landscape for a decade. The top-ranked golfer helped Under Armour have the Most Valuable Player in every major American sport in 2015, along with Stephen Curry, Bryce Harper and Carey Price.
Lindsey Vonn
Day Job: Professional and Olympic alpine skiier
Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.
Education: University of Missouri High School
Social Footprint: 3.5 million
Business Highlights:
- Partnership with Red Bull
- Under Armour
- HEAD
- Oakley
The more that people tell me I can't, the more I want to show them that I will what I want.
With 78 World Cup victories, Vonn has more World Cup wins than any other woman in history. She's used that success to help make her one of the most marketable stars in all of winter sports. She's earned endorsements from HEAD, Oakley, Red Bull and Oakley and has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.
Steph Curry
Day Job: Golden State Warriors guard
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.
Education: Davidson College
Social Footprint: 11.8 million
Business Highlights:
- Under Armour signature athlete
- State Farm
- Chase
- Slyce
- CoachUp
- Bubble
Sometimes people make it seem like you have to have certain prerequisites or a crazy life story in order to be successful in this world. But the truth is you really don't.
The two-time NBA MVP has played his entire career in the tech heaven of the Bay Area, and he's taken advantage by investing in tech startups like Slyce, CoachUp and Bubble.
Drew Brees
Day Job: New Orleans Saints quarterback
Hometown: Austin, TX
Education: Purdue
Social Footprint: 5.7 million
Business Highlights:
- Bestselling author
- Part-owner of Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar
- Jimmy John's franchisee
- National spokesperson for AdvoCare International
- The Brees Dream Foundation.
When you wake up, think about winning the day. Don't worry about a week or a month from now -- just think about one day at a time. If you are worried about the mountain in the distance, you might trip over the molehill right in front of you. Win the day!
Brees has one of the most diverse entrepreneurial portfolios on the list. A best-selling author who earns millions in endorsements every year, Brees also owns several Jimmy John's franchises and has a 25 percent stake in Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar. He has founded the Brees Dream Foundation, which has given over $25 million in charity, and served as co-chair of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition under President Obama.
Giancarlo Stanton
Day Job: New York Yankees outfielder
Hometown: Panorama, Calif.
Education: Notre Dame High School
Social Footprint: 1.3 million
Business Highlights:
- Signed a record-breaking $325 million contract with the Marlins
- Nike
- Majestic
- Rawlings
- Six Star Pro Nutrition
- MLB Home Run Derby video game
- TAG Heuer brand ambassador
I had to realize that if you are going to commit to something, you have to do all these steps that make you better. You have to reach out for help. Some people are going to be wrong and you have to filter out what you need in order to get back on track. It took me some time to do that, but once I did, I got on track fast. I never really second-guessed my first choice, but I had to go through this process in order to grow.
The reigning National League MVP might break the Yankee record for most home runs in a season, but even if he doesn't, he's already broken an MLB record: the largest total contract in baseball history. Stanton's deal pays out $325 million contract over 13 years. And that's before you consider his endorsement deals with Nike, Majestic, Rawlings and more.
Dwyane Wade
Day Job: Miami Heat guard
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Education: Marquette University
Social Footprint: 18 million
Business Highlights:
- Amazon
- Gatorade
- The Tie Bar
- D-Squared
- Stance
- Li Ning
If it was easy, you wouldn't want to do it. But because you know it's going to be a little challenging, it's sweeter when you put the work in and build something.
Dwyane Wade isn't just a powerhouse on the court. He's also one of the best-dressed athletes in all of sports. It only makes sense that his understanding of fashion would inform his partnerships and entrepreneurial ventures. He's worked as a designer for The Tie Bar and D-Squared and is a part-owner of Stance Socks.
Aaron Rogers
Day Job: Green Bay Packers quarterback
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Education: University of California, Berkeley
Social Footprint: 5.2 million
Business Highlights:
- Associated Banc-Corp
- Ford Motor
- Nike
- State Farm
I've always been supremely confident in my abilities. But the biggest confidence boost is when the guys are around you -- you feel like they have confidence in you.
Aaron Rodgers has been one of the most marketable athletes in America, and his "Discount Double-Check" with State Farm Insurance is among the best-known athlete-sponsor combinations. Rodgers also spends much of his time with charity, including the time he won $50,000 for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. on Celebrity Jeopardy.
Maria Sharapova
Day Job: WTA tennis player
Hometown: Nyagan, Russia
Education: IMG Academy
Social Footprint: 26.6 million
Business Highlights:
- Founder of Sugarpova
- Invested in Charly
- HEAD
- Tiffany
- Evian
- Porsche
- Nike
When I need to push myself, I think of all those nicely polished trophies waiting to be lifted up by the winner - and how that winner might be me.
Sharapova's career seemed like it was over when she tested positive for a banned substance (meldonium) before the 2016 Australian Open, leading to a 15-month suspension. While she has returned to the court, Sharapova could always fall back on her numerous endorsement deals or her candy business, Sugarpova.
Cam Newton
Day Job: Carolina Panthers quarterback
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Education: Auburn
Social Footprint: 7.1 million
Business Highlights:
- Buick
- Under Armour
- Carolinas HealthCare
- Host of All In With Cam Newton
You don't go into the game to compete -- you go into each game to win.
Newton has earned big checks from Under Armour and Gatorade, but one of his coolest ventures is the Nickelodeon show All in with Cam Newton, in which Newton helped children achieve their dreams, from helping an aspiring singer meet Broadway stars to introducing a future politician to Michelle Obama.
Clayton Kershaw
Day Job: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher
Hometown: Dallas
Education: Highland Park High School
Social Footprint: 705,661
Business Highlights:
- Under Armour
- Mercedes-Benz
- Wilson
- Kershaw's Challenge
You've got to remind yourself you're supposed to stand out. You're supposed to be different. And you're supposed to act boldly in your faith.
Growing up in a single parent household, Kershaw was afraid he wouldn't be able to afford college. It turns out, he didn't need to. Kershaw went straight from high school to the MLB Draft, and now he makes in the ballpark of $35 million per year, thanks to his Dodgers contract and endorsement deals with Under Armour, Mercedes-Benz and Wilson. He's used that money to found and fund Kershaw's Challenge, which helps underprivileged children across the globe.
Carmelo Anthony
Day Job: New York Knicks forward
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Education: Syracuse
Social Footprint: 15.5 million
Business Highlights:
- Actor
- The Players' Tribune contributor
- Melo7 Tech Partners LLC, which invested in Lyft, SeatGeek and DraftKings
- Jordan Brand
- Panini
- Nickelodeon
Nobody should expect more of you than you expect of yourself.
Anthony has plenty of the sort of endorsement deals you expect from high-profile athletes, but he has some surprises in there, too. For example, he has made appearances in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and Sons of Anarchy, and his Melo7 Tech Partners LLC has a wide investment portfolio that includes Lyft, SeatGeek and DraftKings.
Roger Federer
Day Job: ATP tennis player
Hometown: Basel, Switzerland
Education: Swiss National Tennis Centre
Social Footprint: 30.4 million
Business Highlights:
- Founder of Laver Cup
- Nike
- Credit Suisse
- Mercedes
- Rolex
You have to believe in the long-term plan you have but you need the short term goals to motivate and inspire you.
For an international sport like tennis, where the four major tournaments occur in three different continents, it's important for players seeking endorsements to appeal to a wide swath of people. Nobody does this better than Federer, who speaks six languages (Swiss, German, English, French, Italian and Swedish) while also being arguably the best tennis player ever. He is often considered the most marketable tennis player off the court. Federer has used his brand for more than just endorsements, though. The Roger Feder Foundation has raised millions for disasters like Hurricane Katrina, the Haiti earthquake and Queensland floods.
Henrik Lundqvist
Day Job: New York Rangers goalie
Hometown: Are, Sweden
Education:
Social Footprint: 1.5 million
Business Highlights:
- Bauer Hockey
- Tag Heuer
- Bread & Boxers
- Procter & Gamble
I always want to push myself as far as possible; I always want to be up there and recognized as a good goalie and have people appreciate what you do.
In addition to endorsements from Bauer, Tag Heuer and Bread & Boxers, Lundqvist co-owns a Tribeca restaurant called Tiny's. In 2013, he launched a line of apparel and accessories called the Crown Collection, with proceeds benefiting the Garden of Dreams Foundation. He founded Henrik Lundqvist Foundation, a non-profit that supports children and families.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Day Job: New York Giants wide receiver
Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA
Education: Louisiana State University
Social Footprint: 14.6 million
Business Highlights:
- Head and Shoulders
- Foot Locker
- Lenovo
- Madden '16 cover
I always want to get pushed to the limits that you didn't think you could get pushed to.
Beckham is one of just 20 athletes to ever appear on the cover of a Madden football game. In November of 2017, Beckham released his first lifestyle shoe with Nike, which is one of his endorsers along with Head and Shoulders, Footlocker and Lenovo.
FaZe Temperrr
Day Job: CEO of FaZe Clan (e-sports)
Hometown: Sao Paulo
Education: Haverhill High School
Social Footprint: 4 million
Business Highlights:
- Gfuel
- Scuf gaming
- New merchandise for FaZe Clan
The limits of your success are measured by the limits of your ambitions.
FaZe Temperrr (aka Thomas Oliveira) and other e-sports rock stars blazed a new path of innovative gameplay through Call of Duty trickshotting. The team's fanbase quickly grew and, at this writing, FaZe Clan collectively has over 7.5 billion views across their channels. Under Temperrr's guidance as FaZe's CEO, the team has scored endorsement deals and produces its own merchandise.
Bryce Harper
Day Job: Washington Nationals outfielder
Hometown: Las Vegas
Education: College of Southern Nevada
Social Footprint: 2.5 million
Business Highlights:
- Under Armour signature athlete
- New Era Cap
- Geico
- Monster Products
- Marucci
- Oakley
- PepsiCo
- Rawlings Sporting Goods
- T-Mobile
- Toyota
- WarriorBlack
As much as they might tell you, 'Oh, it's okay you guys lost,' but no, Johnny, no. No participation trophies, okay. First place only.
Harper is seen as a nonconformist -- his stated mission is "make baseball fun again." He has been on the warpath to break through the old-school tradition of understatement in baseball. His philosophy: Get fired up and the fans will follow.
Tim Tebow
Day Job: St. Lucie Mets outfielder
Hometown: Makati, Philippines
Education: University of Florida
Social Footprint: 9.1 miilion
Business Highlights:
- New York Mets
- ESPN announcer
- the Tim Tebow Foundation
- Nike
- Jockey
- EA Sports
You can't lose confidence in yourself, or you've lost already. When you get knocked down, you've got to keep getting back up.
Tebow might not have made it to the big leagues yet, but the minor leaguer and former NFL quarterback's brand is one of the most impressive in all of sports. Tebow has used that brand to sign a multi-year contract with ESPN as an announcer and to create the Tim Tebow Foundation, which supports children all over the world.
Michelle Wie
Day Job: LPGA golfer
Hometown: Honolulu
Education: Stanford University
Social Footprint: 920,000
Business Highlights:
- Callaway
- Omega
- Sony
- Kia
- Nike
Life is too short to try and suppress your emotions and your feelings, and you've just really got to enjoy every second of it.
One of the most recognizable names in women's golf, Wie has set her self apart with her incredible abilities. (She won the 2014 U.S. Women's Open), her intellect (she graduated from Stanford) and style (Golf Magazine named her "The Most Stylish Woman in Golf" this year.)
Hunter Pence
Day Job: San Francisco Giants outfielder
Hometown: Arlington, Texas
Education: University of Texas at Arlington
Social Footprint: 1.4 million
Business Highlights:
- Partnership with Coral Sword: Coffee, Comics & Games shop
- Oberto Beef Jerky
As I've grown up I've gotten some perspective on life and come to realize I'm not that important. Things aren't really that big of a deal. That's made life so much more fun. I enjoy every day so much more just from my belief that the lighter you can be -- a carefree-ness, the sky's not falling -- [the better you are at] taking care of your tasks. It's cultivated a better life.
Unorthodox from his swing to the way he wears his socks up over his knees, Pence isn't concerned with how he looks -- he's just concerned with getting things done. And having earned two World Series rings during his time with the Giants, it is clear he's on to something. Fans of opposing teams have embraced Pence's freewheeling (okay, wacky) nature. A few years back, a trend started where fans would hold up signs at games that read things like "Hunter Pence Eats Pizza With a Fork," "Hunter Pence Picks the Hamburger in the Hot Dog Race," "Hunter Pence Likes Godfather 3" and "Hunter Pence Still Has A Blockbuster Card." Pence embraced who he is, and the world of baseball has embraced him back.
Russell Westbrook
Day Job: Oklahoma City Thunder guard
Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.
Education: UCLA
Social Footprint: 19.5 million
Business Highlights:
- Jordan Brand signature athlete
- Blend
- Marketing creative director of True Religion
- Global face of Mountain Dew
- Subway
I say 'Why not' to everything.
The reigning NBA MVP is known for his unique fashion taste and eccentric personality, and his business ventures feed off that unique taste. His Mountain Dew commercials urge his audience to be themselves, and he has invested in social media news company Blend.
Martellus Bennett
Day Job: New England Patriots tight end
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Education: Texas A&M
Social Footprint: 666,000
Business Highlights:
- CEO of The Imagination Agency
- The Uncle smARTy Foundation
- Podcaster
- Musician
Creativity is my life's work; sports could never be that because everyone has to put the ball down at some point, even Michael Jordan. With my business being tailored around creating awesomeness and sharing my imagination, I will never have to stop working or put the pen down.
Bennett doesn't just hawk activewear or sports drinks on TV. Instead, he's focused much of his entrepreneurial endeavors on a more creative pursuit. His company, The Imagination Agency, creates children's books, comics and animated films, in addition to being a digital app.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Day Job: Detroit Lions linebacker
Hometown: Clarksville, Tenn.
Education: University of Tennessee
Social Footprint: 82,000
Business Highlights:
- Completed an equity-based partnership with sports tech startup YouRulz.com
I don't really have any limitations.
Reeves-Maybin was a tackling machine at Tennessee and after battling through an injury-plagues 2016 season, was selected by the Lions in the 2017 NFL Draft. Despite being a beast on the field, he is described by friends as analytical, thoughtful and even-keeled, which are all valuable traits to have in the entrepreneurial world. Reeves-Maybin is the brand ambassador and equity partner of fantasy sports startup YouRulz.
Alex Morgan
Day Job: Orlando Pride forward
Hometown: San Dimas, Calif.
Education: University of California, Berkeley
Social Footprint: 12 million
Business Highlights:
- The Kicks
- UNICEF
- Nike
- Coca-Cola
- Panasonic
- AT&T
- Chobani
- McDonald's
Talent may get you on the pitch but it's effort and attitude that will keep you there.
The Olympic and World Cup champion Morgan is almost as impressive off the soccer pitch as she is on it. Her book series The Kicks has been published by Simon & Schuster, featured on The New York Times bestseller list and turned into an Amazon series. She's also partnered with UNICEF Kid Power to fight child malnutrition, and counts Nike and Coca-Cola among her many partners.
Dak Prescott
Day Job: Dallas Cowboys quarterback
Hometown: Sulphur, La.
Education: Mississippi State University
Social Footprint: 3 million
Business Highlights:
- Beats by Dre
- Campbell's Chunky Soup
- Tostitos
- Pepsi
- 7-Eleven
- AT&T
- DirecTV
- Panini America
- Nicholas Air
When opportunity presents itself, don't ask why. Just take it and run with it.
ESPN reported that Prescott makes nearly five times more in endorsements than he does in annual salary. Pepsi, 7-Eleven, Campbell's Chunky Soup and more major sponsors have signed up to work with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and Prescott has also trademarked his name for promoting motivational speeches.
Braxton Miller
Day Job: Houston Texans wide receiver
Hometown: Springfield, Ohio
Education: Ohio State
Social Footprint: 1.2 million
Business Highlights:
- Brand ambassador and equity partner in two startups, Play Impossible and YouRulz
I want to win. I also want to pave the way for the younger guys and lead by example [to demonstrate] that you can switch positions and still make it to the league.
"Determined" is the perfect word to describe Miller's playing style and personal outlook. Miller was a star quarterback at Ohio State until a shoulder injury sidelined him. After surgery and a lengthy recovery, Miller's spot as quarterback was taken. Rather than hanging up his helmet, he pivoted to wide receiver and thrived. In the 2016 NFL Draft, he was selected by the Houston Texans. In keeping with that relentless drive to find success, Miller is a partner in two startups and is deeply involved in the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency.
Derrick Morgan
Day Job: Tennessee Titans linebacker
Hometown: Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Education: Georgia Tech
Social Footprint: 30.9 million
Business Highlights:
- Angel investor
- Huddle Ventures
I like the idea of being able to have a vision and work towards it based on my own principles and values. My success is in my own hands.
Morgan earned an MBA from the University of Miami and recently co-founded Huddle Ventures, which helps athletes monetize their influence and serves as a social impact platform dedicated to empowering young, minority entrepreneurs. Last year, Huddle Ventures sent 100 students to SXSW to help them experience the tech festival.
Lexi Tompson
Day Job: LPGA golfer
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Education: Home schooled
Social Footprint: 870,000
Business Highlights:
- Zurich
- EA Sports
- Red Bull
I'm a very competitive person, so I enjoy the challenge of an individual sport. You can never be perfect, and it's different every single day.
Named 2017's Female Player of the Year award by the Golf Writers Association of America, Thompson gets attention for her skills, along with her fearless approach to media, such as her appearance on the cover of Golf Digest wearing only a towel for a shirt.
Brandon Marshall
Day Job: New York Giants wide receiver
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Education: University of Central Florida
Social Footprint: 870,000
Business Highlights:
- Co-founder of PROJECT 375
- Founded FitSpeed fitness centers
My life is about today and how I can help people moving forward.
In 2010, Marshall signed a five-year, $50 million contract -- the highest ever for a wide receiver. He had financial security and stability, and he had depression. In an incredibly honest essay written for The Players Tribune, Marshall described his struggles with mental illness and violence, and how he found his calling to help others and remove the stigma of mental illness with his foundation PROJECT 375.
Danica Patrick
Day Job: Racecar driver
Hometown: Roscoe, Ill.
Education: Hononegah Community High School
Social Footprint: 3.8 million
Business Highlights:
- Founder of athleisure collection Warrior by Danica Patrick
- Founder of wine company Somnium
- Launched Pretty Intense program
- Coca-Cola
- GoDaddy
- Hot Wheels
- Chevrolet
If you think of yourself as being any different, you will be different. Our thoughts manifest into reality, so believe in yourself and have a goal.
Patrick dropped out of high scholl to pursue a career behind the wheel -- and the gamble certainly paid off. In 2008, she became the first (and only) woman to win an IndyCar Series Race. Patrick's ferocious drive to win on the track translates to her approach to everything she does -- from running businesses to creating iconic moments in advertising.
Paul Rabil
Day Job: Professional Lacrosse player
Hometown: Gaithersburg, Md.
Education: Johns Hopkins University
Social Footprint: 392,000
Business Highlights:
- Founder of Rabil Companiest
- Host and founder of Suiting Up with Paul Rabil podcast
- Partnerships with New Balance, GoPro, Red Bull and more
Character is what you do when no one is watching.
Rabil is one of the best lacrosse players in the world -- he's won two Major League Lacrosse MVPs and two titles. But he might be just as well known for his business ventures, including his must-listen Suiting Up podcast, which features other sports figures like Bill Belichick and Venus Williams.
Malcolm Jenkins
Day Job: Philadelphia Eagles safety
Hometown: East Orange, N.J.
Education: Ohio State University
Social Footprint: 500,000
Business Highlights:
- Founder of The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation
I have a responsibility to our youth to be a positive role model. I'm fortunate to be in a position to be looked up to by many kids and young adults and even admired by those older than me. I'm fortunate to be an example of making good choices.
For over eight years, Jenkins has dedicated his time and energy to helping others, through his foundation. In February 2017, Jenkins was awarded the NFLPA's Byron “Whizzer” White Award for his charitable efforts off the field.
John Cena
Day Job: WWE wrestler
Hometown: West Newbury, Mass.
Education: Springfield College
Social Footprint: 64.2 million
Business Highlights:
- WWF and WWE wrestler
- Actor
- Musician
- Make-A-Wish Foundation donor
I've often said a man's character is not judged after he celebrates a victory, but by what he does when his back is against the wall. So no matter how great the setback, how severe the failure, you never give up.
In addition to being a WWE star (now a free agent) and his numerous endorsements, Cena has dozens of movie and TV credits, including Trainwreck and Ferdinand (voice). He's also released a rap album, You Can't See Me, which debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200.