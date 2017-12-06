10 Tips for Leading Disruption During Times of Uncertainty

One of the best pieces of advice I received came pretty early on in my career. Although I was a born risk-taker, I was also fear-driven in many of my decisions when I knew I was in over my head (something every disrupter I know relates to) or in an unsteady and unpredictable environment. When I expressed this to a serial entrepreneur I was working with, she told me that the best way to get over that fear is to play the "and then what" game.

Work your way through your worst-case scenarios by asking "and then what" with each level of what you perceive are the risks. Once you have dissecting the potential earth-shattering events, you will have a clearer understand that you will be alright and that if the risk does come to fruition, you have a plan in place already that you can execute on right away.