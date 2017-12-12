Top 5 Tips to Succeed at a Self-Taught Career Path

Start Slideshow

My career path has been more of a winding road than straight highway. I started out with a psychology degree, heading toward medical school, only to end up at art school studying fiber design. Even after two amazing, frenetic years at Savannah College of Art and Design, I realized I still hadn't found the right career.

I started exploring on my own rather than spending more money on school. I completely failed at self-learning in the beginning.

It hasn't been without its pitfalls. But, I got it right along the way, and I'm now an entirely self-taught user experience (UX) designer working at a great company with some of the most talented people in the industry. Looking back at my successes and failures, I've formulated a list of processes and mental frameworks that foster success. I hope by sharing them, it may empower someone else to explore new career options without feeling like going back to school is the only option.

Here are five tips to succeed at your self-taught career path.

